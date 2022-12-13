ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Two men shot on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police say

Two men were wounded by gunfire on South Claiborne Avenue early Saturday, New Orleans police said. Officers received a report at 12:53 a.m. of a shooting involving one man with at least one gunshot wound to the head near the 2100 block of South Claiborne. Police learned the shooting injured two men, 54 and 46, who were sitting outside when they were approached by a person who opened fire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Gentilly, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday afternoon in Gentilly, police say. Around 5:44 p.m., NOPD responded to a traffic accident call at the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Driver found shot dead in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 20-year-old dead man in Gentilly. Police say they were called to the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a man behind the vehicle's wheel with at least one gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two shootings early Saturday leave 3 people wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were injured in two separate shootings early Saturday morning (Dec. 17), New Orleans police said. The NOPD said two men in Central City were shot around 12:53 a.m., when an unknown suspect “came up and began firing at them” in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

NOPD eighth district makes 2 arrest in a series of robberies

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents. Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say

A man was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue at 2:54 p.m. and found victim wounded. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say the shooting occurred...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Bywater

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead in Bywater early Monday morning. Robert Myers, 63, died in the 900 block of Louisa Street after a shooting. New Orleans police responded at around 12:37 a.m. and found Myers dead at the scene. Anyone with information related to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
truecrimedaily

La. woman found guilty of fatally poisoning boyfriend in 2015, suspected of killing husband the same way

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old woman was convicted in a bench trial this week seven years after she reportedly killed her live-in boyfriend. According to WVLA-TV, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of second-degree murder for poisoning her boyfriend Damian Skipper with barium acetate following a two week trial. The Advocate reports Hale opted for a bench trial over a jury trial, which is why District Judge Raymond Bigelow decided the verdict.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLBT

Fight that led to JSU student’s death reportedly started over doughnuts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A preliminary hearing Thursday revealed new information about the campus shooting at Jackson State University that left a student dead. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford confirmed the testimony that allegedly led to the fight between the men: doughnuts. Investigators say 20-year-old Randall Smith of New Orleans...
JACKSON, MS
NOLA.com

Feds say member of JayDaYoungan gang in Bogalusa indicted on gun charge

A Bogalusa man identified by federal officials as a member of the late rapper JayDaYoungan’s gang has been indicted on gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. A federal complaint said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans on Dec. 6 when they found Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 25, of Bogalusa driving with a passenger they believed to be dealing narcotics.
BOGALUSA, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy