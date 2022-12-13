Two men were wounded by gunfire on South Claiborne Avenue early Saturday, New Orleans police said. Officers received a report at 12:53 a.m. of a shooting involving one man with at least one gunshot wound to the head near the 2100 block of South Claiborne. Police learned the shooting injured two men, 54 and 46, who were sitting outside when they were approached by a person who opened fire.

