southwestregionalpublishing.com
Northwestern unveils modern heart clinic at Palos Hospital
For a little while, Suite 1520 on the first floor of Palos Hospital was “unutilized,” according to Jeff Good, the hospital’s president. “It had been a women’s health clinic and they moved most of those services to the Orland Park campus,” Good said. “It was actually a very beautiful space, but it sat empty for about a year and a half.”
qrockonline.com
Forest Preserve Board elects officers, changes meeting schedule
Meta Mueller of Aurora was elected president of the Forest Preserve District of Will County Board of Commissioners during a reorganization meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. Mueller, who has served on the Board since 2018, succeeds former President Joe VanDuyne of Wilmington. VanDuyne said serving as Forest Preserve Board president was “one of the greatest experiences I’ve had in the political world” and he thanked staff for their assistance during his term.
Pet clinic plans to sit, stay in Highland Park’s Central Business District
Downtown Highland Park is about to get more ruff. The City Council on Monday, Dec. 12, advanced a proposal from Pets4Life to open a full-service pet care shop at 661 Central Ave, just east of Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park. Council members voted for city staff to develop an approval measure, containing a […] The post Pet clinic plans to sit, stay in Highland Park’s Central Business District appeared first on The Record.
theleadernews.com
Oak Forest community forming indelible bond with beloved crossing guard
Carolyn Durchholz’s daughters have walked to school at Oak Forest Elementary nearly every day for the last four years, developing a daily routine with the school’s crossing guard. Twice a day, sun shining or rain coming down - as it was on Tuesday - Clennon Preston greets her...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Metra Union Pacific-Northwest Trains Operating With Extensive Delays After Pedestrian Struck Near Mount Prospect
Trains along the Metra Union Pacific-Northwest are operating with extensive delays after being halted earlier in both directions after a pedestrian was struck between the Mount Prospect and Cumberland stops Friday evening, officials said. There is currently no information on the condition of the pedestrian or when trains will resume...
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
200K Christmas lights shine bright at Tinley Park Christmas House
Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
WSPY NEWS
Objections filed on Oswego Village Board candidates by former village president
Four candidates for the Oswego Village Board could be eliminated from an upcoming election ballot after former Oswego Village Board President Charles “Budd” Bieber filed objections to their nominating petitions. Those candidates are Brian Thomas for board president, and trustee candidates Robert Lockwood, Michael J. Wirtz, and Sarah...
wjol.com
Naperville man’s eagle picture wins monthly Forest Preserve photo contest
Naperville resident Bertrand Leclercq snared a victory in November's portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest with a picture of an eagle taking off in flight at McKinley Woods in Channahon. One more monthly winner will be chosen after the contest concludes on Dec. 31 and overall 2022 contest winners will be chosen in January. For more information on the contest, including rules and submission instructions, visit ReconnectWithNature.org. (Photo courtesy of Bertrand Leclercq)
nadignewspapers.com
Chicago police superintendent orders Vera Lounge in Portage Park closed following last weekend’s mass shooting; citation previously issued for no public place of amusement license at establishment
By the order of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, the Vera Lounge at 3235 N. Central Ave. has been closed following last weekend’s deadly shootings that occurred near the Portage Park bar. This type of closure is not unusual anytime a violent crime is linked to an establishment, and...
thereporteronline.net
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
wjol.com
Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud
The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park police can keep eye on empty homes
It’s official, the holidays are here, and people will be leaving town, visiting family and going somewhere else for the holidays. In Palos Park, a good number of residents head to warmer climates for the winter and others will leave after Christmas and not return until spring. Please utilize the police Vacation House Watch program.
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy
A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.
luxury-houses.net
For $2.45M, Luxury Awaits You in This Exceptional Home in North Barrington, IL
The Home in North Barrington has an elegant white brick exterior, dramatic circular driveway, heated four-car garage loaded with storage space, now available for sale. This home located at 23 Hallbraith Ct, North Barrington, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,059 square feet of living spaces. Call Connie Antoniou – Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 847-508-7775) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in North Barrington.
