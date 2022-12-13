ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A building on Daniel Island has been evacuated after a Friday afternoon structure fire. In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police. Police say the scene has been cleared,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital late Tuesday evening following a shooting in the Johnsville community. The shooting happened at a home off Silkhope Lane north of Smoaks, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. First responders initially treated the woman at the scene before she was taken via […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston firefighters free technician trapped underneath elevator

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston firefighters rescued a person after they became trapped underneath an elevator earlier this month. A technician found themselves trapped while making repairs inside the shaft on December 1st, according to first responders. “Crews began to formulate a rescue plan without delay and gathered supporting blocks (known as cribbing) and specialized […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Freight train blocking traffic on E. Montague Ave. cleared

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a freight train impacting traffic Thursday afternoon in North Charleston has been cleared. East Montague Avenue at Gaynor Street was blocked by the train, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Earlier, Remount Road and Dutton Avenue were also blocked but have since...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS - 12/15/2022

12/06/22 - WALTERBORO: Officers responded to a report of discharging firearms into a dwelling. 12/06/22 - SMOAKS: During a traffic stop, officers arrested two individuals for receiving stolen goods. 12/08/22-WALTERBORO: At approximately 11:51 a.m., officers responded to the Colleton County High School in reference to malicious damage. 12/08/22-COTTAGVILLE: At approximately...
WBTW News13

Report: Drunk man in Christmas suit attempts to steal golf cart from South Carolina hospital parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning. According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street at about 12:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. authorities locate missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl reported missing has returned home. The 14-year-old had last been seen on Saturday. Deputies said she had returned home and was safe on Wednesday morning.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

