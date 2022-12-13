The Hockey News Podcast: What Should Montreal's Trade Plans Be?

Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens discuss the red-hot Penguins, the Canadiens surviving the Atlantic Division, an impending Bo Horvat trade and more.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

- The Pittsburgh Penguins are red hot. After having a poor start, are they back in business and exceeding expectations ?

- Bo Horvat will likely be traded. Where could he go?

- Which coaches could get fired before the season is done?

- The Montreal Canadiens are surviving the Atlantic Division so far. What should they do when the trade deadline rolls around?

Montreal Canadiens Continue to Contend in Wild-Card Race (; 5:37)

- Team Canada announced its roster for the 2023 world juniors. What do we think?

- The NBA re-named its awards, so Ryan and Mike attempt to do the same for the NHL's awards.

- And more.

Here are more of our podcasts from the last week:

- The Hockey News Podcast : Analyzing World Junior Camp Rosters

- The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast : U-20 Prospects Headed to the World Juniors (Team Profile: Washington Capitals)

- The Hockey News On The 'E' : Colten Ellis' Development and Indy Fuel

- The Hockey News On The 'Dub' : Sabres Prospects in the WHL and WJC Camp

- The Hockey News On The 'Q' : QMJHL Hall of Fame and Canucks 'Q' Alumni

- The Hockey News On The 'A' : Leafs Prospects on the Toronto Marlies and More

- The Hockey News On The 'O' : The Snubbed, the Traded and the Leafs Prospects