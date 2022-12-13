ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Save the Dates!!!

Last week, I introduced you to Damian Bennett, our neighbor in Jefferson County, Texas and veteran brother doing good things for veterans in the Texas Golden Triangle area who is working alongside local veterans groups to bring validation and audience to veterans’ voices in the challenges faced by Veterans Health Administration as it touches the lives of those in need of community care. This week, I want to tell you about our Texas Town Halls and the local Galveston County leaders that make up our coalition in the peaceful initiative to spawn conversation, compliance, and resolution.
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
The Fatima Education Foundation (FEF)

Was established in 2006 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit tax-exempt philanthropic organization. The FEF Mission is to support a quality education for Our Lady of Fatima (OLOF) – Texas City, TX students by generating and distributing resources to enrich, maintain, expand programs to raise OLOF’s excellence in education and preserve Christian values.
SANTA FE TX EDUCATION FOUNDATION RECEIVES $50,000 FROM

The Santa Fe TX Education Foundation received a charitable grant of $50,000 from the Valero Benefit for Children this year, thanks to the Valero Texas Open golf tournament and associated events. “Right now, Valero is making a difference in our community, and we’re grateful for their support! This gift will...
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
The Best Houston Holiday Activities in Downtown — City Lights Brings Eight Distinct Christmas Lands

Stroll through 100,000 LED lights at Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street. (Courtesy Central Houston) Downtown Houston has been transformed into a wonderland of holiday lights and festivities. With eight attractions spanning across Downtown from the George R. Brown Convention Center to Bagby Street, all of which are open to the public and mostly free, City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic can be a fun experience for the whole family.
Ash Jurberg

You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home

When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo

Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
Bun B’s Trill Burgers to open first Houston brick & mortar location

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The pop-ups across Houston have taken the city by storm. Now, Bun B is expanding his award-winning smash burger concept. Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. According to a press release, the restaurant will be located at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in the Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.
