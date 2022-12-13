Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
New gelato cafe opens in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
thepostnewspaper.net
Save the Dates!!!
Last week, I introduced you to Damian Bennett, our neighbor in Jefferson County, Texas and veteran brother doing good things for veterans in the Texas Golden Triangle area who is working alongside local veterans groups to bring validation and audience to veterans’ voices in the challenges faced by Veterans Health Administration as it touches the lives of those in need of community care. This week, I want to tell you about our Texas Town Halls and the local Galveston County leaders that make up our coalition in the peaceful initiative to spawn conversation, compliance, and resolution.
Word on the street... Galveston/Bolivar...

Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe...

houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
thepostnewspaper.net
The Fatima Education Foundation (FEF)
Was established in 2006 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit tax-exempt philanthropic organization. The FEF Mission is to support a quality education for Our Lady of Fatima (OLOF) – Texas City, TX students by generating and distributing resources to enrich, maintain, expand programs to raise OLOF’s excellence in education and preserve Christian values.
thepostnewspaper.net
SANTA FE TX EDUCATION FOUNDATION RECEIVES $50,000 FROM
The Santa Fe TX Education Foundation received a charitable grant of $50,000 from the Valero Benefit for Children this year, thanks to the Valero Texas Open golf tournament and associated events. “Right now, Valero is making a difference in our community, and we’re grateful for their support! This gift will...
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
fox26houston.com
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
fox26houston.com
11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for forever home
HOUSTON - The holidays can be tough for kids in foster care, but FOX 26 wants to help make them brighter. Farrah, 11, is looking for her forever, adoptive home. "Are you excited to get out of school for the holidays," FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald asked. "Oh I’m very...
papercitymag.com
The Best Houston Holiday Activities in Downtown — City Lights Brings Eight Distinct Christmas Lands
Stroll through 100,000 LED lights at Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street. (Courtesy Central Houston) Downtown Houston has been transformed into a wonderland of holiday lights and festivities. With eight attractions spanning across Downtown from the George R. Brown Convention Center to Bagby Street, all of which are open to the public and mostly free, City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic can be a fun experience for the whole family.
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home
When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
Silver Alert canceled for missing man last seen in Tomball area
TOMBALL, Texas — A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 83-year-old man last seen near Tomball. Precinct 4 confirmed the man was located safely early Sunday morning. He is now at home with his family, according to deputies. We've removed his name and image from the article for...
HCSO: Investigation underway after body found on North Freeway feeder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a pedestrian was hit by traffic. It happened on the southbound feeder of the North Freeway just south of Richey Road before 11 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited at this time,...
See Inside The Massive Cruise Ship That Sails From Galveston, Texas [PICTURES]
Last Week, I had the opportunity to sail for a week on one of the biggest cruise ships to ever sail out of Galveston, Texas. The ship is the Royal Caribbeans Allure Of The Seas. I have been on many cruises and have always wanted to go on this ship...
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
cw39.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers to open first Houston brick & mortar location
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The pop-ups across Houston have taken the city by storm. Now, Bun B is expanding his award-winning smash burger concept. Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. According to a press release, the restaurant will be located at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in the Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.
Don't die with your dead...
“DON'T DIE WITH YOUR DEAD. Did you know that when you cry for your dead, you cry for you and not them?. You cry because you “lost them” because you don’t HAVE THEM by your side.
