The English Flag Is Actually Italian – and Other Surprises I Learned Filming ‘Quintessentially British’ (Guest Blog)

Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan
The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Steven Spielberg Regrets Impact of ‘Jaws’ on Declining Shark Populations
Despite the status of “Jaws” as one of the preeminent classics of all time, its director Steven Spielberg said he “truly” regrets the thriller film’s impact on the decimation of shark populations. “I still fear … that sharks are somehow mad at me for the...
‘Firefly Lane’ Stars on Their Friendship On and Offscreen and Eerie Connections: ‘It’s Like I’m Watching a Version of Myself’
Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl and their younger counterparts in the Netflix series tell TheWrap about developing their dynamic
As Holidays Arrive, Oscars Screening Room Fills Up With Everything But ‘Avatar’ and ‘Babylon’
178 films are now available for voters to stream, including almost all of the main Best Picture contenders
Kate Winslet Answers Whether Jack Could’ve Fit on the Door in ‘Titanic’ (Video)
One very important question has been nagging at moviegoers for over two decades now: Could Jack have fit on the door with Rose at the end of “Titanic,” or was he always doomed to die? Kate Winslet is now weighing in, and while she had a hilarious initial response, she actually does have a real answer.
‘The Recruit’ Creator Alexi Hawley Pushed for Diversity Onscreen and in the Writers Room: ‘It Costs Me Nothing’
When putting together the new Netflix series “The Recruit,” creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley said it was “important” for him to show a diverse cast as well as fill his writers room with people from all backgrounds. “If I don’t do that then that’s on me,”...
Jeremy Clarkson ‘Horrified’ After Backlash Over Meghan Markle Column: ‘I’ve Rather Put My Foot in It’
"I shall be more careful in future," the TV host added on Twitter
‘The Recruit’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series? (Photos)
Noah Centineo leads the jaunty CIA thriller
‘Violent Night’ Director Tommy Wirkola on Maintaining Heart Among the Chaos: ‘It Should Still Feel Like a Christmas Movie’
“Violent Night” is here to make your Christmas season a little more ho-ho-horrific. Imagine “Die Hard” mixed with “Home Alone” but instead of Bruce Willis, it’s Billy Bob Thornton-as-Santa serving as the hero (only this time it is Santa, played by a gleefully profane David Harbour) and you’ve got an idea of what “Violent Night” is all about. Shootouts, heists and some of the more violent deaths you’ll see in cinemas this year; “Violent Night” has it all.
John Oliver Finally Disposes of Creepy Dolls That Washed Up on Texas Beach in a Very John Oliver Way (Video)
Yes, it did include the lead singer of The Cardigans and talking trash cans in Sweden
Director Ron Howard Explains How ‘Thirteen Lives’ Proved Itself ‘A Story for This Moment’
TheWrap Screening Series: "When we were making it, the world was in a pretty grim place with COVID," said screenwriter William Nicholson
Billy Magnussen, Jessica Hynes to Lead Cast of Sam Mendes HBO Pilot ‘The Franchise’
The half-hour comedy is set in the world of superhero moviemaking
‘Great British Bake Off’ Judge Prue Leith Left Adrift at Sea for a Day in Stalled Boat
“Great British Bake Off” judge and master chef Prue Leith found herself in a rather precarious position recently when her motorboat that was cruising the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Italy lost power and she was set adrift for an entire day. “I couldn’t start it and the...
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Review: Mortality Casts a Shadow on Otherwise Amusing Animated Sequel
There are comic moments that land, and action set pieces that pop, but the overwhelming sensation here is a meditation on the inevitability of death
Ratings: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Transports ABC to Demo Win
The 30th anniversary show starring H.E.R. is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
How to Watch ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Is the Sequel Streaming?
James Cameron returns with a whole new underwater world
