The Louisiana Folklore Society announced that Dr. Pam Jenkins, Research Professor of Sociology and founding faculty member of University of New Orleans’ Center for Hazard Assessment, Response and Technology (CHART) will speak at tomorrow’s virtual Bayou Culture Gathering. The gathering is focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture. Jenkins will present Living with a Sense of Place at Risk, and BCC will share a video montage of highlights of 2022. A poem by Chancelier “Xero” Skidmore spotlighting the the importance of protecting and preserving the imperiled cultures of coastal Louisiana will accompany the montage.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO