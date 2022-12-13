Read full article on original website
Houma native to host Third Annual Toy Drive on the Go
Born and raised in Terrebonne Parish, Lerayh Matthews also known as”Gucci”, is preparing for the Third Annual Toy Drive on the Go. The mobile event will take place tomorrow, December 17, 2022 in Houma, Gray, and Gibson. Over 1,000 children have been blessed in the two years that Matthews has held the toy drive. This year, he plans to distribute 500 more gifts to local children in need.
Second Annual Toys for Niños toy drive and giveaway event to help local children
Papi Cheo, along with Jam Up Marketing and Bethany Church, is hosting their second annual Toys for Niños toy giveaway!. This year, the event will take place right in the heart of downtown Houma in the Courthouse Square. On December 18 from 2-4 p.m., everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy a free event with live entertainment, face painting, food, Mexican hot chocolate and so much more.
Bayou Country Children’s Museum receives donation from local artist Sabina Miller
Acadian Appraisals of Thibodaux recently purchased pirogue art from local artist Sabina Miller, who donated the proceeds to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. As a Culture/Tradition Bearer, Miller artistically expresses her love of the natural Southern Habitat and the beauty of its inhabitants. With a major focus on the Bayou, she crafts small pirogues that display the lively land and water animals and the beautiful birds of the Southern skies. Accompanied with each piece is a “Sothern Haiku” poem.
Free Christmas Lunch to be held on Dec. 18
The Royal Court of the Krewe of Hercules is hosting a FREE Christmas Lunch for all elderly and low-income citizens of Terrebonne Parish. The lunch will be held on December 18, 2022, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Doors open at 9am. Entertainment is from 10am – noon by Cajun Sunrise. Santa will stop by for a visit at noon!
The St. Charles Parish Community is working together to help those affected by tornadoes
KILLONA, La. — The St. Charles Parish Community is working together to help those affected by Wednesday's tornadoes. A lot of that help came in Killona where an EF-2 tornado ripped through homes. Donations of toiletries, toys and much more were taken to the Killona Volunteer Fire Department where...
Salad Station announces new location coming to Houma
Salad Station – the fully customizable salad franchise featuring farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is thrilled to end the year on a high note, announcing its entrance into four new markets and strong same store sales growth. This year, Salad Station experienced same store sales growth of more than 12% and inked multi-unit deals that will bring the concept to Houma, LA; McAllen, TX; Monroe, LA; and Pensacola, FL for the first time.
Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol to Offer a Safe Ride Home for the Holidays Program
Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol Chief Mike Kinler has announced his department will once again offer a “Safe Ride Home for the Holidays” Program beginning this Friday, December 16. This program’s goal is to give drivers a free, safe ride to or from the 10th Ward (the area south...
Bayou Culture Gathering to highlight the effects of land loss on local culture
The Louisiana Folklore Society announced that Dr. Pam Jenkins, Research Professor of Sociology and founding faculty member of University of New Orleans’ Center for Hazard Assessment, Response and Technology (CHART) will speak at tomorrow’s virtual Bayou Culture Gathering. The gathering is focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture. Jenkins will present Living with a Sense of Place at Risk, and BCC will share a video montage of highlights of 2022. A poem by Chancelier “Xero” Skidmore spotlighting the the importance of protecting and preserving the imperiled cultures of coastal Louisiana will accompany the montage.
Nicholls Receives Grant from Ruth Arts to Restore Chauvin Sculpture Garden
Nicholls State University Foundation is a recipient of $75,000 from the Ruth DeYoung Kohler Legacy Fund to repair the Chauvin Sculpture Garden. The landmark was damaged during Hurricane Ida with gusts as high as 150 miles per hour sweeping through the Chauvin area. The RDK Legacy Fund will help support the Garden’s restoration efforts.
Bayou Cane responds to fire on South French Quarter Drive in Houma
At approximately 4:40 pm, B shift crews with Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of South French Quarter Dr. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of a duplex. Crews made entry and found the fire in the attic of one dwelling while simultaneously opening the roof to remove smoke and heat. No one was home in the dwelling on fire. The attached dwelling was safely evacuated prior to Bayou Cane’s arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the attic.
Thomas Joseph Cantrelle
Thomas Cantrelle, 102, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor at First United Methodist Church in Houma, La. from 9:30AM until Ministry services at 11AM. Burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma, La.
Jefferson Parish opens Resource Center
Jefferson Parish opens Resource Center. Residents impacted by the tornado can make their way to a recently opened resource center at Kings Grant Playground in Harvey. The center will be open until 4pm at 3805 15th Street in Harvey.
St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
NOLA ChristmasFest 2022 returning with ice skating, chilly ice slides, holiday activities
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - NOLA ChristmasFest, billed as the region’s only indoor Christmas festival, returns to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from Dec. 21 to Dec. 30. The holiday festival transforms more than 300,000 square feet of space into a winter wonderland, including an ice...
Victim identified in St. Mary courthouse shooting
Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the shooting
Lafourche Parish School District names 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year
The Lafourche Parish School District announced the 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. Superintendent Jarod Martin visited each recipient yesterday, on December, 15, 2022 at their respective schools to congratulate them, and wish them well. The following are the 2022-2023 Lafourche Parish Teachers of the Year:. Elementary – 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝, Thibodaux...
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
Donaldsonville High’s Student of the Year excels in and out of the classroom
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The student of the year at Donaldsonville High School wants to make her parents proud and is well on her way to doing so with a 4.2 GPA. Laila Philip was born in Plaquemine and attended a handful of schools in Donaldsonville. Prior to attending...
Lafourche Booking Log - December 12, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on December 12, 2022.
Louisiana IT Symposium Awards Danos IT Director Sonny Orgeron
At the 10th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium, held in New Orleans on November 9, Sonny Orgeron was honored as an IT Leader of the Year for 2022. Orgeron is Danos’ director of information systems and security and has been with the company since 1998. He has more than two decades of experience managing and motivating teams responsible for business systems, application development, cybersecurity and network support.
