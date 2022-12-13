Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
‘This is crazy:’ 13 strangers take road trip after flight is canceled in Orlando
What was supposed to be a quick flight from Orlando to Knoxville, Tennessee turned into an hours-long road trip for 13 strangers. Alanah Story said Frontier Airlines delayed her flight earlier this month. “People were literally lining up about to get on the plane... we find out our flight is...
click orlando
New program makes Seminole State Forest more accessible for people with mobility issues
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A nonprofit group is launching a new program to make one of Florida’s state parks more accessible to people with mobility issues. Friends of Seminole State Forest are launching a tracked chair program, a first for any of the 38 state forests in Florida, according to a news release.
click orlando
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando sees fewer adoptions during the holidays this year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando believes inflation and higher costs of living could be contributing to lower adoption numbers this December. Steve Bardy, executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, said the organization is seeing fewer adoptions this December compared to years past despite it usually being its busiest time of the year.
click orlando
Over 200 vendors join for Milk Mart Holiday Market in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Artists, crafters and other businesses are heading to the Milk District in Orlando for the Milk Mart Holiday Market. The annual event is taking place on Sunday on the Robinson block in the Milk District, across The Nook, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Sideward and Milkhouse. [SIGN UP!...
click orlando
Welcome to Rockville announces 2023 lineup
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is getting ready to rock ‘n’ roll in the new year. Welcome to Rockville announced its 2023 lineup for May 18-21 at the Daytona International Speedway. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police say | ‘I couldn’t...
click orlando
🩰 Orlando Ballet closing curtain on ‘The Nutcracker’ classic, adding cirque element
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Ballet is closing the curtain on a holiday classic and making room for a new experience as it celebrates 50 years of dance education. “I don’t know if it’d be Christmas time without “The Nutcracker.” It’s a big part of our holiday tradition in the dance world and certainly in Orlando” associate artistic director Lisa Thorn Vin Zant said.
click orlando
Orlando FreeFall owner seeks hearing, argues against state findings in teen’s death
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owner and operator of the Orlando FreeFall attraction where a teen fell to his death earlier this year is arguing against the state’s findings in its investigation into the boy’s death and requesting a formal hearing, according to a new filing. The Orlando...
click orlando
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Maya Foley
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – This week, News 6 is taking a dive into the swimming pool for the latest Sonic Prep Player of the Week. Maya Foley swims for West Orange High School. The Warriors are known to have one of the elite swimming programs in all of Florida, and Foley’s commitment and success shows the excellence of the program. Competing in the individual medley and the backstroke, Foley glides through the water for the Warriors.
click orlando
Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
click orlando
Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and...
click orlando
‘How vicious could a duck really be?’ Winter Park approves Muscovy duck removal program
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The city of Winter Park approved a Muscovy duck removal program at its commission meeting on Wednesday. Former Winter Park resident Henry Ho said the ducks were a nuisance when he lived there, adding that he had a few encounters with the ducks. [TRENDING: Video...
click orlando
Body ID’d as man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies identified a body found over two weeks ago in a swampy area in Kissimmee as a 73-year-old man who was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day. On Dec. 1, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies found an unidentified body about one mile...
click orlando
Man killed, 2 others injured in wrong-way crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash in Orange County Saturday morning, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred on State Road 417 at mile marker 36 around 3:42 a.m. [TRENDING: Christmas miracle? Arctic blast...
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in crash on SR-46 in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday evening on State Road 46 in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department. According to officers, the wreck occurred near SR-46 and Mangostine Avenue. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off Florida | ‘Brutal rapist’ arrested in...
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
click orlando
Party on the Space Coast: ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ event offers free family fun
PALM BAY, Fla. – One week before Christmas, the largest holiday party on the Space Coast is bringing joy and cheer to Brevard County. The Family Christmas Extravaganza is happening Saturday at Fred Poppe Regional Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. [SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings...
click orlando
People in Flagler, Volusia counties look forward to FEMA relief from Hurricane Nicole
FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. – With FEMA relief now available for Hurricane Nicole victims in Central Florida’s coastal counties, many residents are hoping it will help them get started rebuilding. “Everyone had so much damage and it’s been hard to navigate where we go from here or what the...
click orlando
Christmas miracle? Arctic blast could bring below freezing temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been unseasonably warm in Central Florida, but that is about to change. It has already changed a little behind Thursday’s front, but this next round of cold could be the coldest in years!. A strong cold front is poised to move across the...
click orlando
‘A wise choice:’ Brevard Public Schools selects new interim superintendent
VIERA, Fla. – The Brevard County School Board selected Dr. Robert Schiller as the new interim superintendent on Friday. In a unanimous 5-0 vote, Schiller beat the county’s two other finalists, Mark Rendell and James Larsen. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police say...
click orlando
15-year-old shot near Cocoa while riding in vehicle in possible targeted attack, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a vehicle near Cocoa Friday in what deputies believe was a targeted attack on some of the car’s occupants, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call around...
Comments / 0