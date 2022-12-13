ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maitland, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando sees fewer adoptions during the holidays this year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando believes inflation and higher costs of living could be contributing to lower adoption numbers this December. Steve Bardy, executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, said the organization is seeing fewer adoptions this December compared to years past despite it usually being its busiest time of the year.
Over 200 vendors join for Milk Mart Holiday Market in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Artists, crafters and other businesses are heading to the Milk District in Orlando for the Milk Mart Holiday Market. The annual event is taking place on Sunday on the Robinson block in the Milk District, across The Nook, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Sideward and Milkhouse. [SIGN UP!...
Welcome to Rockville announces 2023 lineup

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is getting ready to rock ‘n’ roll in the new year. Welcome to Rockville announced its 2023 lineup for May 18-21 at the Daytona International Speedway. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police say | ‘I couldn’t...
🩰 Orlando Ballet closing curtain on ‘The Nutcracker’ classic, adding cirque element

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Ballet is closing the curtain on a holiday classic and making room for a new experience as it celebrates 50 years of dance education. “I don’t know if it’d be Christmas time without “The Nutcracker.” It’s a big part of our holiday tradition in the dance world and certainly in Orlando” associate artistic director Lisa Thorn Vin Zant said.
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Maya Foley

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – This week, News 6 is taking a dive into the swimming pool for the latest Sonic Prep Player of the Week. Maya Foley swims for West Orange High School. The Warriors are known to have one of the elite swimming programs in all of Florida, and Foley’s commitment and success shows the excellence of the program. Competing in the individual medley and the backstroke, Foley glides through the water for the Warriors.
Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and...
Pedestrian killed in crash on SR-46 in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday evening on State Road 46 in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department. According to officers, the wreck occurred near SR-46 and Mangostine Avenue. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off Florida | ‘Brutal rapist’ arrested in...
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
