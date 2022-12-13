WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – This week, News 6 is taking a dive into the swimming pool for the latest Sonic Prep Player of the Week. Maya Foley swims for West Orange High School. The Warriors are known to have one of the elite swimming programs in all of Florida, and Foley’s commitment and success shows the excellence of the program. Competing in the individual medley and the backstroke, Foley glides through the water for the Warriors.

WINTER GARDEN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO