Union County schools to start 2023-2024 school year earlier

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, the Union County Board of Education unanimously approved that class will start on Aug. 9, 2023, earlier than previous years.

State law currently requires districts wait until late August.

Other districts in our area are also starting earlier next school year, including Gaston and Cleveland counties.

Cabarrus County plans to do the same next year.

Union County district leaders said parents should get an updated calendar Tuesday.

