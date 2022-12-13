Read full article on original website
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents. Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.
Food Truck Fridays: Taquero Moocho
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taquero Moocho has everything from tacos, tortas and flautas, to so much more. Owner Irma Barrera says she opened the food truck in February of 2022 but it has been in the plan since 2020. She says after being influenced by other eateries in bigger cities,...
The Salvation Army is handing out 2,800 gifts to kids in Bryan/College Station
BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station is ready to hand out more than 2,800 gifts to families in the Angel Tree program on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16. Since Nov. 12, volunteers from the community have been working diligently to get everything ready for...
Brazos Valley Veterans Treatment Court Project announces initiative to create Veterans Treatment Court in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On Dec. 6, Commissioners Aldrich and Ford proposed an agenda item to seek funding for and establish a Brazos County veterans court. “Discussion and possible action on creating a Brazos County Veterans Court Advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court.”
A Bryan family is being honored for a $40,000 donation towards a joint fundraising project spearheaded by Bryan ISD and Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas — As we head into the new year, the Bryan Independent School district is making resolutions to help a family in need with their home build project in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity. For a year, the district has worked to build a home for one deserving...
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sam
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sam, an approximately two-year-old Lab mix that's looking to be adopted. While his name may be ordinary unlike some other pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sam is an energetic dog that loves to run around outdoors and would make a fantastic running buddy. However, he also enjoys cuddling when he's not trying to set a new record for how fast a dog can run.
City of College Station announces holiday schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
Brazos Valley holiday happenings: Dec. 16 - Dec. 18
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to keep your holiday spirit merry? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley this upcoming weekend. The city of Bryan needs your help! Santa's reindeer have escaped the North Pole and found their way into different Bryan recreational facilities and parks. If you find all nine reindeer and prove that you've found them through a QR code form, you'll be entered into a prize drawing that will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Be sure to use the clues that Santa's elves have provided as well!
St. Joseph doctor explores and explains RSV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing and people falling ill, we can easily get confused by the flu, COVID and even RSV. Today we sat down with Dr. Neal Spears from St. Joseph Health to find out what RSV is, how you catch the respiratory virus and preventative measures.
Downtown Bryan Holiday Contest winners announced
BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan announced the winners from the Downtown Holiday Stoll & Lighted Parade and the Window Decorating Contest on Thursday, Dec. 8. For this year's parade, the theme was "The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan." Floats participating in the parade were judged on design, execution and...
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director passes at 92
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director Harry Green passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 at the age of 92. A member of the Texas A&M Class of ‘52, Green’s career included working as an engineer and serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He...
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
Santa's Wonderland is showing how Christmas is done the Texas way
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The holidays are truly here, as activity at the largest Christmas displays in Texas, Santa's Wonderland, is abuzz with visitors coming in from local and out of town. "There's a lot of good food and there's a lot of good lights to look at," a...
Patriot PAWS helps Texas A&M grad find the perfect furry friend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Patriot PAWS of Aggieland has helped Texas A&M Veterinary Sciences graduate, Dominique Brasel, unite with the perfect furry friend, a Service Dog named Caliber. Patriot PAWS provides Service Dogs to disabled veterans and those who suffer from mobile disabilities and PTSD at no cost. In...
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
County sends Navasota hotel abatement to committee
At the Wednesday, Dec. 7 Regular Meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court, commissioners forwarded an Application for Tax Abatement and designation as a Tax Reinvestment Zone to a special committee. This is the second abatement request in as many weeks and was submitted by AAKAS, LLC for a proposed Candlewood Suites hotel in Navasota.
Robertson County Judge to finish term by end of year
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Charles Elliot has nearly reached the end of his term as the County Judge for Robertson County. Elliot said he is a longtime native of Franklin, which serves as the county seat for Robertson County. The County Judge said he started his position back in 2014 and has worked with commissioners and accomplished several projects within the area.
