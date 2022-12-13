ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KAGS

Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for third annual community Christmas giveaway

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents. Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Food Truck Fridays: Taquero Moocho

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taquero Moocho has everything from tacos, tortas and flautas, to so much more. Owner Irma Barrera says she opened the food truck in February of 2022 but it has been in the plan since 2020. She says after being influenced by other eateries in bigger cities,...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley Veterans Treatment Court Project announces initiative to create Veterans Treatment Court in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On Dec. 6, Commissioners Aldrich and Ford proposed an agenda item to seek funding for and establish a Brazos County veterans court. “Discussion and possible action on creating a Brazos County Veterans Court Advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court.”
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Bryan ISD schools close for winter break

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sam

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sam, an approximately two-year-old Lab mix that's looking to be adopted. While his name may be ordinary unlike some other pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sam is an energetic dog that loves to run around outdoors and would make a fantastic running buddy. However, he also enjoys cuddling when he's not trying to set a new record for how fast a dog can run.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

City of College Station announces holiday schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley holiday happenings: Dec. 16 - Dec. 18

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to keep your holiday spirit merry? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley this upcoming weekend. The city of Bryan needs your help! Santa's reindeer have escaped the North Pole and found their way into different Bryan recreational facilities and parks. If you find all nine reindeer and prove that you've found them through a QR code form, you'll be entered into a prize drawing that will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Be sure to use the clues that Santa's elves have provided as well!
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

St. Joseph doctor explores and explains RSV

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the seasons changing and people falling ill, we can easily get confused by the flu, COVID and even RSV. Today we sat down with Dr. Neal Spears from St. Joseph Health to find out what RSV is, how you catch the respiratory virus and preventative measures.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Downtown Bryan Holiday Contest winners announced

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan announced the winners from the Downtown Holiday Stoll & Lighted Parade and the Window Decorating Contest on Thursday, Dec. 8. For this year's parade, the theme was "The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan." Floats participating in the parade were judged on design, execution and...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Washington County police in search of man on the run

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

County sends Navasota hotel abatement to committee

At the Wednesday, Dec. 7 Regular Meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court, commissioners forwarded an Application for Tax Abatement and designation as a Tax Reinvestment Zone to a special committee. This is the second abatement request in as many weeks and was submitted by AAKAS, LLC for a proposed Candlewood Suites hotel in Navasota.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Robertson County Judge to finish term by end of year

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Charles Elliot has nearly reached the end of his term as the County Judge for Robertson County. Elliot said he is a longtime native of Franklin, which serves as the county seat for Robertson County. The County Judge said he started his position back in 2014 and has worked with commissioners and accomplished several projects within the area.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

KAGS

