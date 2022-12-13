ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Used air conditioner stolen from Eureka shopping plaza

Eureka Police are investigating the theft of an air-conditioning unit from The Shoppes at Hilltop shopping plaza, 405 Meramec Blvd. The used gray Lennox 4-ton air conditioner was valued at about $5,000, police reported. It was stolen between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22 while it was sitting in a grassy...
EUREKA, MO
House Springs home burglarized, damaged

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant home in the 300 block of Brookstone Valley in House Springs. The cost to replace the stolen items and repair damage to the home was estimated at $15,000, authorities reported. The owner of Proverbs 31 Properties, which...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
Pedestrian struck on I-55 following accident

HERCULANEUM, MO
Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes

A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
DE SOTO, MO
Lockbox and cash stolen from House Springs gas station

A lockbox with an unknown amount of money inside was stolen from the Express Mart gas station, 4635 Gravois Road, in House Springs. It looked like someone shattered a window to gain access to the lockbox, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. On Nov. 28, an employee arrived at...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
FESTUS, MO
Police searching for suspect in St. Louis homicide case

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in a St. Louis homicide investigation. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a few surveillance photos of the suspect Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 1500...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dittmer man arrested and charged with vehicle theft and more

(Dittmer) Earlier this month, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Dittmer man for stealing a motor vehicle and setting it on fire. Lieutenant Matt Moore says Davon Yount is believed to be a persistent offender as he is wanted in several other vehicle theft cases. Yount is...
DITTMER, MO
Police chase vehicle wanted in connection with homicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is in custody after police chased a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide. The chase ended before 10 a.m. at Interstate 70 near Riverview, and one person was taken into custody. News 4 has asked police for more information regarding...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Lemay man, suspect dead after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are dead following a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday. Officers were called to the 7900 block of South Broadway around 4:45 p.m. According to police, Mario Martinez, 32, of Lemay, and an unidentified man were pronounced dead on the scene. According to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
17-year-old from Fenton dies in single-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on southbound Missouri Route 21 near Four Ridge Road. The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling too fast for the...
FENTON, MO
Bismarck Man Struck by SUV on I55

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 73 year old Terrence L. Ruck, is suffering serious injuries. He was hurt during a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County while standing next to a pick up that was parked on the side of the highway following a previous accident it was involved in. Highway Patrol reports the crash that injured Ruck took place Wednesday morning at 12:41 just south of McNutt Street. An SUV, driven by a man from Perryville, 48 year old John T. Bishop, struck the front of the parked truck causing it's door to strike Ruck. After the collision both the truck and the SUV went off the left side of the road crashing into the cable median barrier. Ruck was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis, Bishop was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

