FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMBF
Sentencing date scheduled for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Horry County grandmother
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The man convicted of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old woman will learn his prison sentence in the new year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dominique Brand’s sentencing date is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023. A judge found Brand guilty in September on all...
WMBF
Authorities arrest 18-year-old in connection to shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man accused of opening fire in a Florence apartment complex parking lot last week. Florence police and Florence County deputies took 18-year-old Tylik Brown into custody on Friday in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE | Verbal fight leads to shooting at Florence...
WMBF
2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.
WMBF
S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody, charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Hartsville back in September. Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 28 to a house fire in the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road. Investigators determined that...
WMBF
Warrants: Man pointed gun at group of six people along Myrtle Beach street
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody over the weekend after police said he pointed a gun at a group of people in Myrtle Beach. The group of six people told police that around 6 p.m. Saturday they were walking down Nance Street heading toward Canal Street when they walked past the suspect identified as De’Marius Alewine, according to arrest warrants.
Police: ‘Suspicious suitcase’ at Socastee church prompted investigation; no threat to community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers investigated Sunday evening after a “suspicious suitcase” was found at Socastee Baptist Church, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 4:40 p.m. after a person at the church saw a suitcase with no markings on it at the door leading to the sanctuary, […]
Police: 1 killed in early morning Laurinburg shooting; suspect in custody
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after one person was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday in Laurinburg, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 1st Street in Laurinburg, police said. Warrants were obtained for suspect Byron Douglas McKenzie, 23, […]
WMBF
CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
WMBF
12-year-old Marlboro County boy found after stabbing 2 people, running away
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 12-year-old boy with autism has been found. Deputies say Jevon Jeffries ran away after stabbing and cutting two people around 3 a.m. Monday. This is the second time he has run away in the last month.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a Friday crash involving a tractor-trailer. Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC...
2 more charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
WMBF
2 hospitalized, displaced after Little River house fire
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Little River Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the house fire on Rosebud Lane at 8:39 a.m. The fire is now under control; however, two people are displaced. They will...
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
Florence County deputies search for truck stolen from motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking the public for help locating a truck that was stolen from a motel. A white 2000 Ford F-350 and 1999 red EZ-Go golf cart were stolen Oct. 2 from a motel on Mandeville Road near I-95 and Highway 52 in the Florence area, according to […]
WMBF
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Sunday to a pair of crashes in the Conway area that left one person hurt. Horry County Fire Rescue said two wrecks each involving two vehicles happened in the area of Highway 501 and Wonderland Road at around 12:30 p.m. The person hurt was...
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
WMBF
Community gathers to honor Heather Elvis, bring awareness to other missing person cases
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Family members and those in the Grand Strand community gathered Sunday to honor Heather Elvis on the ninth anniversary of her disappearance. Elvis was last seen on December 17, 2013, near the area of Peachtree Landing. Her body has not been recovered. The annual “Night...
North Carolina governor hopeful feds will solve Shanquella Robinson’s death
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that his thoughts are with the family of a Charlotte woman who died in late October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. Cooper said he was hopeful the FBI will solve the case of Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death and find out what happened.
