MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody over the weekend after police said he pointed a gun at a group of people in Myrtle Beach. The group of six people told police that around 6 p.m. Saturday they were walking down Nance Street heading toward Canal Street when they walked past the suspect identified as De’Marius Alewine, according to arrest warrants.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO