Socastee, SC

WMBF

2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody, charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Hartsville back in September. Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 28 to a house fire in the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road. Investigators determined that...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Warrants: Man pointed gun at group of six people along Myrtle Beach street

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody over the weekend after police said he pointed a gun at a group of people in Myrtle Beach. The group of six people told police that around 6 p.m. Saturday they were walking down Nance Street heading toward Canal Street when they walked past the suspect identified as De’Marius Alewine, according to arrest warrants.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 more charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

2 hospitalized, displaced after Little River house fire

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Little River Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the house fire on Rosebud Lane at 8:39 a.m. The fire is now under control; however, two people are displaced. They will...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Sunday to a pair of crashes in the Conway area that left one person hurt. Horry County Fire Rescue said two wrecks each involving two vehicles happened in the area of Highway 501 and Wonderland Road at around 12:30 p.m. The person hurt was...
CONWAY, SC
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTW News13

Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
FLORENCE, SC

