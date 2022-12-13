Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - Dec. 16 - Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a potential for winter weather before Christmas. Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: Tony's timeline for icy conditions Thursday
A storm moving across the country will arrive Thursday morning in Maryland, bringing potentially icy conditions in parts of the state. Meteorologist Tony Pann updates the storm's forecast timeline.
Western Maryland residents react to severe winter weather
BALTIMORE — Maryland had been bracing for severe weather for days and for the central portions of the state, it came in as mostly rain.But the bigger concerns were out west. Alleghany, Garrett, Washington and Frederick counties were all under ice storm warnings.WJZ interviewed two school bus drivers in Western Maryland who drove to Frederick from Baltimore County. They were transporting students to the Maryland school for the Deaf."It wasn't too bad. It got worse as you come out here to Fredrick," said Debbie Fisher of Baltimore County. "But it wasn't really that bad.""What was your thought when you heard an...
Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory for Baltimore City as Maryland braces for winter storm
BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storm is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties will start this evening and continues through late Thursday night.A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Baltimore City until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Winter weather to impact Thursday morning rush hour in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is bracing for winter weather accompanying the next weather-maker on Thursday. Before the winter weather arrives, it will stay dry, chilly, and quiet midweek. After a clear and cold overnight, Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but a few more clouds will move into the region ahead of a complex weather system.
Transportation officials tell Maryland drivers to be cautious during wintry weather
BALTIMORE -- With the possibility of some wintry weather coming towards Maryland, many of you may be wondering how will this affect your family's morning commute.According to our First Alert Weather Team, an Ice Storm Warning goes into effect for the Western portions of Maryland Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. Find local school closures and delays here.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern and central parts of the state.Because of the potential for inclement weather, The State Highway Administration wants people to delay their commute and give the storm the chance to move through the region or...
Wbaltv.com
Holiday humbug: COVID-19 numbers rising in Maryland as families get together
State health officials are taking extra precautions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Maryland. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Maryland health officials are working to ensure there is plenty of testing and treatment available statewide. As the...
Wbaltv.com
Forecasting Our Future: How extreme weather impacts Maryland communities
Across the nation, areas are living with the intense power and impacts of weather. It seems this year, Mother Nature raised the bar. Catastrophic storms, raging wildfires, historic flooding and unrelenting droughts have all combined to create new concerns. But communities are responding, fighting and innovating to reshape the future.
Bay Net
Winter Trout Stocking Begins In Maryland Waters
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has begun stocking more than 300,000 trout in Maryland waters. This early “preseason” stocking of a few fish in impoundments will be done to reduce density at DNR’s hatcheries and create available space outdoors for young trout to grow.
Maryland Weather: Clear, cold Tuesday before Winter storm conditions move in
BALTIMORE - Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.That watch will likely become an Ice Storm Warning for far western Maryland.Within the watch, snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches are possible, with ice accumulations potentially exceeding a quarter of an inch.Blustery winds will also be a factor. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.In the Baltimore area, a light icing is possible before changing over to rain around...
Maryland schools calling for delayed openings ahead of anticipated emergency weather conditions
On Monday, Students and teachers across Maryland began checking their weather apps in the hopes of potential winter weather. In Montgomery County, many began looking at MOCO Snow for the famous “pencil predictions.”
Wbaltv.com
VIDEO: Large tornado strikes New Orleans
ARABI, La. — A large tornado touched down in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans as well as Arabi in St. Bernard Parish on Wednesday evening. The tornado was caught on sister station WDSU's Tower Camera live on air. Watch the video of the tornado in the video...
Inside Nova
Winter weather closings and delays Thursday, Dec. 15
A list of Northern Virginia closings, cancellations and delays due to wintry weather in the forecast. --- Prince William County Public Schools will be on Code Orange, meaning students won't attend school in person but the day will will work asynchronously. Employees will work remotely. --- Fairfax County Public Schools...
Falling gas prices factor into Maryland holiday travel plans
BALTIMORE - The second big holiday travel boom is next week and millions of Marylanders are expected to head out. AAA is seeing increases across the board in terms of how people are getting to their destination.AAA Mid-Atlantic predicts 2.2 million will be traveling during the end-of-year holiday period, which runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. About 90 percent of travelers, AAA says, will be behind the wheel, thanks to lowering gas prices.But AAA said the biggest increase we'll see is on trains, buses, and even cruises.Meaghan Longanecker said she'll be visiting family in Virginia and Ellicott City.She's relieved...
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia
UPDATE, Dec. 15, 9:13 p.m. — There were 13,191 customers with no power in West Virginia. 1,818 in Maryland were still without energy. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 6:07 p.m. — There were 16,892 customers who were without power in West Virginia. In Maryland, 2,055 customers were without electricity. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 4:46 p.m. — The outages […]
WMDT.com
Flu, RSV, Covid cases rise in Maryland, but hospitals say the holiday surge is far less than last year’s Delta/Omicron Wave
SALISBURY, Md- Covid, RSV, and Flu cases are all up across Maryland, amid a nationwide spike that is being dubbed a ‘Tri-demic’ by healthcare officials. Wicomico County moved into a moderate level of spread for Covid 19 in December, for the first time since march, with Worcester Worcester County remaining at low transmission levels despite numbers pushing upwards since mid-November.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 25: A Weis choice for fresh ice cream, Friendly Farms and Big Truck beer
The 25th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland led us on the ice cream path to Weis Markets dairy facility in Sunbury, Pennsylvania on a gorgeous day for a drive and a stop at Friendly Farms in Upperco and a beer nearby at Big Truck in Hereford. Nothing like eating fresh ice cream soft served off the line!
Wbaltv.com
CBF: Rain gardens, mitigation efforts needed to treat stormwater before it reaches Chesapeake Bay
From Maryland's major cities, like Baltimore, to its surrounding counties, urban and suburban stormwater runoff is becoming a major issue. The main problem is it's untreated, so it kills fish and wildlife and pollutes swimming areas. But according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, there are several actions jurisdictions can take to help, like starting rain gardens.
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Avoiding illness during the holidays
Let's be honest. While the holidays are merry for most of us, they can be a bit stressful for some -- from the gifts to the travel and playing host. But one thing that we can control, that can set our minds at ease, is our health. Remember just a...
Comments / 0