loudounnow.com
Sheriff’s Office Adds 6 Deputies from Academy Class
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has added six new deputies following the Dec. 19 graduation ceremony at the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy. Two Sheriff’s Office recruits received special honors during the ceremony. Deputy Samuel Zinkgraf received the Academic Award and Deputy Sean Doogue received the Human Performance Award.
Four Leesburg Police Recruits Graduate Academy
The Leesburg Police Department is welcoming four new officers, following a graduation ceremony today at the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy in Ashburn. Officers Zachary Depoy, Chloe Kopnik, Kevin Orellana, and Jacobus Schoeman completed the Basic Law Enforcement School, which involves more than 700 hours training during the 20-week program. Depoy graduated with a special honor: the Excellence in Emergency Vehicle Operations Course Award.
Letter: Ana Quijano, Ashburn
Editor: From the get-go when Governor Youngkin signed an executive order enabling Attorney General Jason Miyares to do a grand jury investigation of Loudoun County Public Schools handling of the assaults of two female students the prior year, the Democrats who control the Board of Supervisors and School Board have criticized the probe and the School Board went to court to quash the whole investigation.
Grand Menorah Lighting Celebrated at One Loudoun
The Chabad of Loudoun on Sunday celebrated the first day of Chanukah with a festive menorah lighting ceremony on the plaza at One Loudoun. Rabbi Chaim Cohen was joined on stage by Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, local elected representatives, and a holocaust survivor to kick off the eight-day festival of lights.
Lovettsville Council Approves Ordinances to Allow Livestock, Fowl Within Town
The Lovettsville Town Council on Thursday adopted an ordinance allowing livestock and fowl within town limits. After a public hearing on Sept. 7, the town’s Planning Commission had been working on the ordinance designed to permit residents to keep livestock and fowl in town while also managing the impact on neighbors.
Joan Gillette Rokus, 1933-2022
Joan Gillette Rokus, 89, died peacefully in the shadow of the town and the county she adored on December 9, 2022. An avid tennis player and sports enthusiast, her courageous fight was inspiring to the end. A service of celebration will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM,...
Purcellville Joins Low Income Water Assistance Program.
The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted to enroll in the federally funded Low Income Water Assistance Program. Virginia Social Services has authorized a vendor, Promise, to administer a federal grant program for to help low-income households pay their water and sewer bills. The program is scheduled to last a year, ending in November 2023, but the funding will be given on a first-come first-serve basis so the $22 million is expected to last for only the first six months.
Letter: Gregory Pirio, Sterling
Editor: Since 2015 when it was constructed, the intersection of Glen Drive and Belfort Park Drive has been the scene of at least 46 crashes. This past Thanksgiving weekend alone, there were two separate crashes, over a two-day period. It appeared that both cars were totaled in the crash which occurred on the in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26; indeed, one car (an Escalade) was forced down a steep embankment into an area where townhomes are to be built after a recent rezoning (Belfort Park Drive Townhomes). Imagine this car plummeting into someone’s future home.
Photo Gallery: Ketoctin Cemetery Wreath-Laying Ceremony
The Ketoctin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday joined with community groups across the nation to participate in the Wreaths Across America tribute to military veterans. The DAR invited volunteers to lay wreaths at gravesites in the Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery and the North Fork Primitive...
Family of Wounded Marine Moves in to Latest HeroHome
Jimmy and Pat Ochan, joined by their seventh-grade son William, started a new chapter in their lives Friday, preparing to move into their new Round Hill-area house—the latest built by Loudoun-based nonprofit HeroHomes and made possible through the donations of scores of individuals and businesses. The Ochans grew up...
