FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks registerWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
The Wish Tree in Leesburg Spreads Holiday Joy to NonprofitUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Sheriff’s Office investigating accident involving a school bus on Brooke Road
Stafford Sheriff’s Office investigating accident involving a school bus on Brooke Road. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office continues an investigation of a serious accident involving a Stafford County school bus on Brooke Road Friday afternoon. At 3:27 p.m., first responders were dispatched to an auto accident in the 1300...
Anne Arundel County police: Multi-vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a a multi-vehicle crash on Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive.
HCPD: Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead
According to Howard County police, Route 32 was closed for approximately four hours after the crash.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 18. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
WJLA
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Falls Church, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are investigating Sunday a pedestrian crash in the Falls Church area, according to the agency. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road around 6 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead...
NBC Washington
Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County
A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
fox5dc.com
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 remains at large after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities in Fairfax County say one suspect remains at large, and two others are in police custody after a foot pursuit at Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. The chaotic scene unfolded when an off-duty officer spotted three people they say were suspected in an Arlington robbery and...
A 61-year old dies, 7 other people hurt when van hits tree in Columbia
Howard County police are investigating a deadly crash that also left 7 people injured Saturday evening in Columbia.
Two arrested after being found with 500 grams of fentanyl in Culpeper
Two people are in custody after police say they were found with 500 grams of fentanyl during a Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force investigation in Culpeper County.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Collision Involving Seven Vehicles on Saturday Afternoon
12:45pm Update: Montgomery Coutny Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a loaded cement truck and six other vehicles. Several people were evaluated and two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Original report below:. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded...
Inside Nova
Two arrested in Culpeper with 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills
Two people were arrested and charged Thursday with multiple offenses following the discovery of over $120,000 worth of fentanyl pills and a handgun. Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge, Va., and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 16000 block of Brandy Road in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release.
Driver Dead, 23, After Losing Control Causing Chain Reaction Crash In Glen Burnie: Police
A 23-year-old man was dead and three are injured after a violent crash in Glen Burnie, authorities say.Jason Tyler Crawford was heading west on Route 100 in a Honda Accord EX when he lost control near the I-97 overpass and struck a concrete barrier around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, Anne Arunde…
Dump Truck Rollover Causes Massive Traffic Delay On I-495 In Montgomery County
Traffic is backed up after a dump truck rollover on I-495, according to MDOT. A dump truck rollover spilled debris over the roadway causing traffic delays after the crash shut down traffic in both directions shortly before noon, Friday, Dec. 16, according to multiple reports. Traffic is delayed in the...
fox5dc.com
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
Family speaks out after pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring apartment
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Three days after police identified the pregnant woman who was found dead in a Silver Spring apartment, the victim’s family spoke out. Denise Middleton was a funny, witty, and loving person. She loved fashion, hair, and makeup. She could make an outfit out of anything. Her laugh was infectious and […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Justice Navarro, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Navarro was last seen on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., in the 7800 block of Scotland Drive.
Woman jumps into delivery truck to escape shooter, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly tried to kill a woman, causing her to jump into a delivery truck to get away in Frederick County, Maryland Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), the attack happened just after...
wsvaonline.com
Woodstock man’s case delayed
The Woodstock man charged in last summer’s shooting in Shenandoah County was supposed to be arraigned last week. However, online records showed that Friday’s hearing for Edgar Uriel Padron Rodriguez was continued until March 17th of next year in General District Court. It is the second time that his preliminary hearing has been delayed.
Police identify pregnant woman found a month after dying inside Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a pregnant woman whose body was found inside a Silver Spring apartment after a deadly convenience store shooting earlier this month. Officers confirmed the woman found inside the Enclave Apartment was 26-year-old Denise Middleton. Investigators believe she was killed sometime in October,...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Grand Jury Returns Seven Indictments
These cases will be moved to the Circuit Court. Frederick Md (KM) Seven indictments were returned on Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury. *Lavitira Leshea Edmond, 29, of Frederick, who is charged with 1st degree assault, conspiracy to commit 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty for an incident which occurred on November 21st, 2022.
