Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants
The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
U.S. Govt. Only Wants to Pay $3.5 Million to Family of Woman Decapitated at State Park
Her husband and family, however, are seeking $140 million after a gate cut short the life of "an extraordinary warrior for good." The trial between the National Park Service and the family of a woman who was beheaded by an improperly secured security gate began this week -- and there's a major disagreement over how much to award in damages to the victim's loved ones.
US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded
Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History
A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
Florida's attorney general says Americans from blue states are moving to the Sunshine State because it's tough on crime: 'It's not rocket science'
Florida AG Ashley Moody says Americans are moving to Florida because it's a law and order state. "People are watching and they understand that leadership matters," Moody said. Americans have flocked to the Sunshine State largely due to its relatively affordable housing. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says Americans from...
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
Gov. Ron DeSantis was a champion of the bill designed to limit instruction about racism and privilege in the workplace and public universities. A federal judge called it "positively dystopian."
These could be some of the reasons DeSantis hasn't announced a presidential run (yet)
One of the few places where Republicans did better than expected in this year's midterm elections was Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis won reelection by a wide margin, reinforcing his position as a strong contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024. Thing is, though, he's not showing signs he's ready to officially announce his candidacy. NPR's Greg Allen reports on his stealth campaign for president.
Supreme Court declines to block California’s flavored tobacco ban
The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request made by a group of major tobacco companies to block California’s recently passed ban on flavored tobacco products, allowing for a lower court’s decision permitting the ban to stand. Major tobacco companies such as R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, the Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company and Modoral Brands…
Omicron BQ, XBB subvariants are a serious threat to boosters and knock out antibody treatments, study finds
Scientists, in a study published online in the journal Cell, found that the BQ and XBB subvariants are "barely susceptible to neutralization" by the vaccines, including the new omicron boosters. This could result in a surge of breakthrough infections and reinfections, though the vaccines have been shown to hold up...
House Democrats reject a rules change that could've empowered junior members amid concerns about aging leadership
Proponents saw an opportunity to empower junior members. But the change was opposed by longer-serving Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus.
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
Protesters block construction of Arizona border wall made of shipping containers
What started as a small demonstration has turned into a two-week standoff as residents and environmentalists fight outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s effort to wall off sections of the U.S.-Mexico border with shipping containers. Twenty protesters withstood freezing temperatures over the weekend to defy the project, which started in...
Biden May Be About to Sign Off on a Huge Alaska Oil Drilling Project
The Willow project would produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day. Biden seems poised to allow it to move forward, despite pushback from environmental groups.
He's going to be a member of Congress. He got denied for an apartment in Washington, D.C.
Maxwell Frost made history as the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress. That didn’t help him get an apartment in the nation’s capital.
Several brands of dark chocolate contain possibly unsafe levels of lead, Consumer Reports finds
Dark chocolate is that rare sweet treat with health benefits, potentially helping to reduce inflammation and supporting heart health thanks to its powerful antioxidants, nutritionists say. But dark chocolate may also contain two heavy metals harmful to health, Consumer Reports warns in an investigation published Thursday, Dec. 15. When the...
Biden endorses Manchin's proposal to overhaul energy permitting process
Washington — President Biden is throwing his support behind Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's proposal to overhaul the federal permitting process for energy projects ahead of an expected Senate vote on whether to include it in a massive defense spending bill. Manchin was hesitant to back Mr. Biden's climate, health...
Prisons chief: Official who beat inmates deserves 2nd chance
WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons is defending her decision to rally behind a high-ranking agency official who climbed the ranks after beating Black inmates in the 1990s, saying Tuesday that she feels he’s shown contrition and deserves a second chance. Colette Peters, making her first comments since The Associated Press published an investigation chronicling Thomas Ray Hinkle’s sordid past and subsequent promotions, said she met with Hinkle soon after starting as director in August and came away convinced that he should keep his job. “He openly shared some of his past and has shared with me that he’s a changed man, that he’s not the person he was 25 years ago, and that he wants to spend the remainder of his career helping people understand not to make those exact same mistakes,” Peters said. “It’s that type of behavior change that we’re looking for in both those in our custody and who work for us. Some, they don’t get a second chance. But he owned it.”
Laid off tech workers from Meta, Google and Twitter are being wooed by the federal government
Skilled tech workers laid off are in demand and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wants to hire them. The VA is looking to pay higher salaries than the agency had in the past and wants to make the hiring process easier. It's banking on the mission of the agency...
Illegal weed still flourishing in states with legal marijuana
The illegal marijuana trade is still going strong, even in a state like California, where pot's been legal for six years. John Blackstone reports on the cost of these illegal operations.
