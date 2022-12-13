ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Hill

Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants

The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
WASHINGTON STATE
toofab.com

U.S. Govt. Only Wants to Pay $3.5 Million to Family of Woman Decapitated at State Park

Her husband and family, however, are seeking $140 million after a gate cut short the life of "an extraordinary warrior for good." The trial between the National Park Service and the family of a woman who was beheaded by an improperly secured security gate began this week -- and there's a major disagreement over how much to award in damages to the victim's loved ones.
UTAH STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Field & Stream

Feds Approve Largest Dam Removal Project in the U.S. History

A federal energy board has unanimously approved a dam removal project that could restore hundreds of miles of salmon and steelhead habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The move green lights the demolition of four dams spread out along a remote stretch of the Klamath River on the border of Oregon and California. Once complete, it would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in U.S. history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Florida's attorney general says Americans from blue states are moving to the Sunshine State because it's tough on crime: 'It's not rocket science'

Florida AG Ashley Moody says Americans are moving to Florida because it's a law and order state. "People are watching and they understand that leadership matters," Moody said. Americans have flocked to the Sunshine State largely due to its relatively affordable housing. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says Americans from...
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

These could be some of the reasons DeSantis hasn't announced a presidential run (yet)

One of the few places where Republicans did better than expected in this year's midterm elections was Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis won reelection by a wide margin, reinforcing his position as a strong contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024. Thing is, though, he's not showing signs he's ready to officially announce his candidacy. NPR's Greg Allen reports on his stealth campaign for president.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block California’s flavored tobacco ban

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request made by a group of major tobacco companies to block California’s recently passed ban on flavored tobacco products, allowing for a lower court’s decision permitting the ban to stand. Major tobacco companies such as R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, the Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company and Modoral Brands…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Prisons chief: Official who beat inmates deserves 2nd chance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons is defending her decision to rally behind a high-ranking agency official who climbed the ranks after beating Black inmates in the 1990s, saying Tuesday that she feels he’s shown contrition and deserves a second chance. Colette Peters, making her first comments since The Associated Press published an investigation chronicling Thomas Ray Hinkle’s sordid past and subsequent promotions, said she met with Hinkle soon after starting as director in August and came away convinced that he should keep his job. “He openly shared some of his past and has shared with me that he’s a changed man, that he’s not the person he was 25 years ago, and that he wants to spend the remainder of his career helping people understand not to make those exact same mistakes,” Peters said. “It’s that type of behavior change that we’re looking for in both those in our custody and who work for us. Some, they don’t get a second chance. But he owned it.”
ILLINOIS STATE
