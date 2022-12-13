Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University students still pursue nursing despite shortage
ABILENE, Texas — It was a joyous moment for many students, family, and friends. Hardin-Simmons University held a graduation ceremony at the Abilene Convention Center; but this graduation in particular was important for nursing students, as our country suffers a nursing shortage. Jacob Brewer, a Professor from the College of Health Professions, tells us about his thoughts on the career field.
Community shows up to say goodbye to unaccompanied veteran
ABILENE, Texas — A veteran, with no living family, was buried with military honors on Friday morning in Abilene. “The man served his country. The least we can do is come out and escort him to his final resting place and show the world that we care," said Roger Brown, the Patriot Guard Ride Captain.
Volunteers help out for Wreaths Across America
ABILENE, Texas — This time of year, Roxanne Klump shows up to the Texas Veterans Cemetery to help unload wreaths. Herself and several volunteers— many who are veterans— help honor loved ones they knew and many of the men and women that served. “So my husband entered...
5.4-magnitude earthquake north of Midland felt in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — People in Abilene felt an earthquake that originated north of Midland on Friday evening. The U.S. Geological Society reports a 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurred about 12 miles north of Midland at 5:35 p.m. Another earthquake, measured at a 3.6-magnitude, was recorded at 5:38 p.m. just about a...
HAVE FAITH! Albany's legendary coach leads Lions to state title
In his 36th season as Albany's head football coach, and in his 5th state title game appearance, Denney Faith and the Lions finally broke through for a long-awaited championship. Albany used a pounding ground attack and an opportunistic defense to defeat No. 1 ranked Mart, 41-21 for the Class 2A...
Clyde's city administrator on expanding the city
CLYDE, Texas — “I know that a lot of people are concerned about Clyde not having that small town feel anymore but a lot of the new growth is going off of I-20 so it’s not going into the heart of downtown Clyde,” said a Clyde resident.
PERFECT! Hawley finishes unbeaten season with first state title
ARLINGTON, Texas — The last loss the Hawley football team suffered was in the 2021 state title game. The Bearcats made sure there was no repeat this season. Hawley used a stifling defense and an array of offensive weapons to beat Refugio 54-28 on Thursday, and claim the school's first football state championship.
Packs of wild dogs in Jones County: how to protect your property
HAWLEY, Texas — Frightening images are making the rounds on social media out of Jones County. West Texas Trapping Company telling us in a statement they started catching a pack of dogs on game camera back in late 2021 - but the pack has now increased in size. A video captured more of them last week south of Hawley.
Last minute Christmas shoppers talk about their holiday purchases
ABILENE, Texas — “I hate Christmas shopping, but I have to do it I got grandkids,” said a local TJ Maxx shopper. It's the most wonderful time of the year again where many people go out and buy their friends, family and loved ones a special gift for Christmas. However, with the holidays right around the corner, some people are just now getting started hunting for the perfect present.
