foxsanantonio.com
Man fatally shot outside a West side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for the suspects who shot and killed a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. According to officials, 21-year-old Brandon Turley had returned from Jack in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally struck two juveniles with vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after they were struck by an unknown vehicle on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Rigsby at around 11:58 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two victims in the eastbound lanes of Rigsby. Police say that...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters were quick to respond to a Southeast apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Drive at around 5 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire was contained in one or two apartments, but all residents were evacuated. No...
foxsanantonio.com
Police say I-10 in Boerne will be closed due to fatal crash
BOERNE, Texas – Westbound I-10 will be closed for several hours due to a single-vehicle fatality crash, according to the Boerne Police Department. Police say that officials are investigating the fatal crash and that West I-10 from Christus Parkway past Highway 46 will be shut down for several hours.
foxsanantonio.com
Each student receives new bicycle at Forbes Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO – Each student at Forbes Elementary School received a new bike Wednesday!. During their Bowling for Bicycles event, classroom teachers got the chance to have some fun bowling. Toward the end, Mrs. Lopez announced that every student would get a new bike!. The Forbes Elementary students peeked...
foxsanantonio.com
Young boy in critical condition after sister stabs him with kitchen knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A young boy is in critical condition after being stabbed by his older sister late Wednesday night. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a home off Woodlake Parkway near Gibbs Sprawl Road on the Northeast Side. Police said the 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were...
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help finding suspects who shot Uber driver and passenger
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspects who shot an Uber driver and a passenger. The incident occurred Wednesday, Dec. 14., along Northwest Loop 410 towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the Uber driver and passenger were driving away from a bar when...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected pimp wanted for beating woman, then changing his blood-covered clothes
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a fugitive. Eric Luis Guerrero is accused of assaulting a woman who was prostituting herself for him. Deputies said they got a call around 1 a.m. Monday of an assault on Grandbury Field near Culebra Road on the Far Northwest Side.
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after getting stabbed in the neck during fight
SAN ANTONIO - A fight turned deadly for one man Wednesday night. Officers tell us they were called out Wednesday night just after 9 p.m. for a reported cutting at the Renaissance Village Apartments on the Northeast Side. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with...
foxsanantonio.com
Burn survivor graduates college 4 years after deadly San Marcos fire
San Marcos — A former Texas State University student, who jumped out of a window while on fire in 2018, is now a college graduate. Zachary Sutterfield received thunderous applause at Angelo State University over the weekend when the 24-year-old graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. He's been...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Jail inmate dies after suffering from a 'medical episode'
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate has died after suffering from an apparent ‘medical episode.’. On Dec. 4, 2022, a deputy was about to distribute a dinner tray to 47-year-old Derrick Ellison, but Ellison was not responding and seemed to be having trouble breathing. When officials...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters battled heavy fire at an East side commercial building
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the blaze of a burning building on the East side. The incident happened at the 87000 block of IH10 E and FM 1516 for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they encountered a fully evolved building. Crews immediately...
foxsanantonio.com
Man who killed K-9 Deputy Chucky found guilty on all charges
SAN ANTONIO - Matthew Mireles, the man who allegedly shot and killed K-9 Deputy Chucky, was found guilty on multiple charges Thursday. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office previously indicted Mireles for allegedly killing Chucky with a gun and pointing a firearm at eight officers the night of the chase. Officials also say he was indicted for evading arrest and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
foxsanantonio.com
'I start feeling afraid again': Hate crimes on the rise in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - New hate crime numbers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) show many cities throughout the United States, including San Antonio, have seen large increases in the number of hate crimes in 2021. Of the four major cities in Texas, San Antonio leads with 64 hate crimes...
foxsanantonio.com
PHOTOS: Holiday Box with Fox to feed thousands of families across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - With our viewers help, we were able to feed thousands of families across the Alamo City this holiday for Fox San Antonio's Holiday Box with Fox. These boxes will be delivered to the families on Friday.
foxsanantonio.com
Election integrity bills would give state power to investigate, remove local DA's
SAN ANTONIO - The mid-term elections are behind us, but the battle continues over election integrity. A flurry of new bills has been filed for January’s legislative session giving the state more power to investigate election irregularities. Some of those measures allow the state to bypass local officials. One...
foxsanantonio.com
Voodoo Doughnut announces opening of first San Antonio store
SAN ANTONIO – Voodoo Doughnut, home of ‘America’s Greatest Doughnut,’ the Bacon Maple Bar, will soon be opening a new store in San Antonio. The Voodoo Doughnut store will be their 16th store nationally, the first here in San Antonio. The store, located at 400 E. Houston Street, will open on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 8 a.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Bicycle shop riding out construction woes
"We've been around so long, we never turn anybody away," says Hank Estrada who has taken over the Charles A. James Bicycle Shop on N Main, after his father bought it from Mr. James himself decades ago. The San Antonio staple bicycle shop has been open for almost 103 years....
foxsanantonio.com
PHOTOS: Thousands line up for food bank holiday mega food distribution
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank is doing their best to make sure no family goes hungry this holiday season. Thursday's mega food distribution is at Gustafson Stadium off Loop 410. Several thousand families lined up to pick up their food in the morning. This is the second...
