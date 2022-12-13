ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man fatally shot outside a West side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for the suspects who shot and killed a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. According to officials, 21-year-old Brandon Turley had returned from Jack in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Firefighters were quick to respond to a Southeast apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Drive at around 5 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire was contained in one or two apartments, but all residents were evacuated. No...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police say I-10 in Boerne will be closed due to fatal crash

BOERNE, Texas – Westbound I-10 will be closed for several hours due to a single-vehicle fatality crash, according to the Boerne Police Department. Police say that officials are investigating the fatal crash and that West I-10 from Christus Parkway past Highway 46 will be shut down for several hours.
BOERNE, TX
Each student receives new bicycle at Forbes Elementary School

SAN ANTONIO – Each student at Forbes Elementary School received a new bike Wednesday!. During their Bowling for Bicycles event, classroom teachers got the chance to have some fun bowling. Toward the end, Mrs. Lopez announced that every student would get a new bike!. The Forbes Elementary students peeked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man dies after getting stabbed in the neck during fight

SAN ANTONIO - A fight turned deadly for one man Wednesday night. Officers tell us they were called out Wednesday night just after 9 p.m. for a reported cutting at the Renaissance Village Apartments on the Northeast Side. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Burn survivor graduates college 4 years after deadly San Marcos fire

San Marcos — A former Texas State University student, who jumped out of a window while on fire in 2018, is now a college graduate. Zachary Sutterfield received thunderous applause at Angelo State University over the weekend when the 24-year-old graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. He's been...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Bexar County Jail inmate dies after suffering from a 'medical episode'

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate has died after suffering from an apparent ‘medical episode.’. On Dec. 4, 2022, a deputy was about to distribute a dinner tray to 47-year-old Derrick Ellison, but Ellison was not responding and seemed to be having trouble breathing. When officials...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Firefighters battled heavy fire at an East side commercial building

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the blaze of a burning building on the East side. The incident happened at the 87000 block of IH10 E and FM 1516 for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they encountered a fully evolved building. Crews immediately...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man who killed K-9 Deputy Chucky found guilty on all charges

SAN ANTONIO - Matthew Mireles, the man who allegedly shot and killed K-9 Deputy Chucky, was found guilty on multiple charges Thursday. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office previously indicted Mireles for allegedly killing Chucky with a gun and pointing a firearm at eight officers the night of the chase. Officials also say he was indicted for evading arrest and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Voodoo Doughnut announces opening of first San Antonio store

SAN ANTONIO – Voodoo Doughnut, home of ‘America’s Greatest Doughnut,’ the Bacon Maple Bar, will soon be opening a new store in San Antonio. The Voodoo Doughnut store will be their 16th store nationally, the first here in San Antonio. The store, located at 400 E. Houston Street, will open on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 8 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bicycle shop riding out construction woes

"We've been around so long, we never turn anybody away," says Hank Estrada who has taken over the Charles A. James Bicycle Shop on N Main, after his father bought it from Mr. James himself decades ago. The San Antonio staple bicycle shop has been open for almost 103 years....
SAN ANTONIO, TX

