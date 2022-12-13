Read full article on original website
New conference on 11 charged after gun switches investigation
An investigation over more than a year with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies. (Dec. 15, 2022) New conference on 11 charged after gun switches investigation. An investigation over more than a year with several law enforcement...
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive on abortion rights
Multiple Michigan officials met in Lansing Wednesday for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to sign an executive directive for the implementation of Proposal 3. (Dec. 14, 2022) Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive on abortion …. Multiple Michigan officials met in Lansing Wednesday for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to sign an executive directive for...
Feeling good about visiting the dentist
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan are all about making kids feel happy and safe when it comes to dental care. Using the best technology Dr. Katie Swanson, Dr. Taryn Well, and Dr. Stephanie Kloostra, all work very hard to make an inviting and wonderful culture. One mother had a daughter who had a tongue tie, lip tie and buckle tie. She was having latching issues and with the help and expertise of Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan she was able to have those ties undone.
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 121622
Snow showers continuing tonight with 0.5" to 3" of new accumulation for most (some isolated 4"+ spots). Lows tonight will land in the mid to upper 20s. (Dec. 16, 2022)
Snow Conditions Report: December 15, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has not received an inch of snow since Nov. 20, or 25 days! Snow lovers rejoice, as that will change this weekend and beyond. Remarkably, we are still above average for the season. There is very little, if any, usable snow across...
Icy mix causes power outages across W. MI
Cloudy with lake effect snow showers and system snow rolling through the area. Snow will begin to stick tonight with a couple of inches possible overnight for counties in the Advisory Areas. Brothers in blue: Four brothers, cousin serve together …. They say joining a police force is joining a...
Icy mix moves through W. MI; snow starting Friday
