Lightning bolt electrifies parking lot by Louisiana nursing home. ‘I screamed so loud’
A massive lightning bolt blinded a Louisiana neighborhood, and the local police department caught the shocking moment on camera. The lightning struck at 2:58 p.m. on Dec. 14 next to a nursing home in LaPlace, blinding the surrounding area, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released photos and videos of the lightning.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here is the Farmers’ Almanac’s Christmas forecast for WA
If you asked Santa for a white Christmas in Washington, you might be disappointed. The Farmers’ Almanac Christmas predictions forecast has arrived for Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, and it’s a mixed bag across the United States. For many states, rain showers are in order rather than snow,...
Man calls wife to share news about big Missouri lottery win. ‘Going to be debt free!’
The first thing a husband did after learning he won a big jackpot prize was call his wife, according to the Missouri Lottery. “And I told her we were going to be debt free!” he said in a Dec. 16 news release. The man, whose identity was not released,...
Crossword spells out unbelievable lottery win for SC mom. ‘I’ve never won anything big’
A mom in South Carolina was skeptical when her crossword ticket spelled out a big lottery win. “I’d never won anything big before,” The Lowcountry woman told lottery officials in a Dec. 15 news release. The mom racked up 11 words for a win on a lucky $3...
Washington man brought flowers to ex’s home, then picked up ax. It ended with gunfire
A 30-year-old man kicked out of his ex-girlfriend’s home brought flowers to her door Friday morning in Waller, Washington, but when the red-and-yellow bouquet wasn’t enough to patch things up, Pierce County deputies say he picked up a shovel, then an ax. Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to...
100,000 fentanyl pills and meth seized in huge Eastern WA bust in Tri-Cities
It’s one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history.
Should you start wearing masks again in WA state this season? Here is what experts say
Many Washingtonians have thrown away the masks they once couldn’t leave home without as the pandemic and COVID-19 cases began to fade after more than two years of health scares. But will Washington state residents need to find more masks to wear?. During this winter season, Washingtonians are being...
‘Deeply flawed.’ Why a reset button on Pierce County airport talks could be up for debate
Some Washington state lawmakers seek to restart the three-year process that resulted in rural Pierce County becoming a contender for Puget Sound’s next major airport, citing concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic too deeply affected the search for a suitable location. Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, told The News Tribune...
