kiwaradio.com
Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
more1049.com
Five Injured in Crash Near Alton
Alton, IA (KICD)– Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Alton on Monday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 10 three miles east of town just before six o’clock that evening where it was learned 25-year-old Crisian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson lost control of eastbound pickup and collided with a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville.
kiwaradio.com
Florida Truck Driver Taken To Hospital After Semi Rollover On Highway 60 Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Kissimmee, Florida man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Friday, December 16, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 64-year-old Manuel Pons of Kissimmee, Florida was driving a 2014 Freightliner semi northbound on Highway 60, roughly three miles north of the Highway 18 exit.
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Sheldon Collision
Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
nwestiowa.com
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
KELOLAND TV
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say
Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County targeting family amenities
REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man drove into a business Thursday night, and no one was injured. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that at approximately 9 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, a man thought he was pressing the brake pedal on a 2015 Chevy Truck but accidentally pressed the gas pedal. The truck went 20 feet into the local business. The building has since been boarded up.
kiwaradio.com
Five Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Alton
Alton, Iowa — Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 10 near Alton on Monday, December 12th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 6:00 p.m., 25-year-old Cristian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson, Iowa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. They tell us that 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 10. Authorities tell us Maldonado-Mejia lost control of his vehicle and struck the Bunkers vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Ireton teen hurt in crash by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 16-year-old Ireton resident was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on 390th Street, three miles west of Sioux Center. Mia Kraai was driving west when she lost control of her 1999 Ford F-250 pickup, which entered the southwest ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
WOWT
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
siouxcountyradio.com
Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman
A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
