MOSCOW, ID – People across America continue to seek justice for the four University of Idaho students who were murdered last month. On November 13, 2022, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in their sleep. As the homicide investigation continues, 113 pieces of physical evidence and five vehicles are stored and processing. Detectives remain interested in speaking with the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, as they may have critical information. DailyFly News briefly spoke with Fox News Digital (pictured) at the location of the murders. The Fox News Digital team is staying in a local hotel to report live updates from the scene. Nationwide resources are determined to not let this case go cold. If you have any tips or helpful information for investigators, call (208) 883-7180.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO