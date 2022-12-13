Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
Related
dailyfly.com
Vendor Registration is Open
Vendor registration is open for the 2023 Cat- FM Home and Garden Show. March 17-19 at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion. Visit https://dailyfly.com/cat-fm-home-garden-show/ to register.
dailyfly.com
Palouse Land Trust Welcomes Winter with Guided Stroll at Idler’s Rest
MOSCOW – The first day of winter and shortest day of the year is marked with the winter solstice. The solstice occurs at 1:47 pm on Wednesday, December 21 when the Earth reaches its maximum tilt from the sun. Welcome the new season with a guided stroll around the trails of Idler’s Rest at 1 pm. Enjoy some free hot cocoa and cider while you learn about the history, plants, and animals of the preserve. Family friendly, everyone is welcome- including dogs on leashes! Palouse Land Trust encourages everyone dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes.
dailyfly.com
Moscow Homicide Update
December 15, 2022 — Investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that fit into the search criteria and thank the public for providing additional information about the vehicle. Tips and leads led investigators to ask the public for additional help in searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai...
dailyfly.com
Moscow Murder Case Draws Nationwide Attention and Media Coverage to the Small University Town
MOSCOW, ID – People across America continue to seek justice for the four University of Idaho students who were murdered last month. On November 13, 2022, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in their sleep. As the homicide investigation continues, 113 pieces of physical evidence and five vehicles are stored and processing. Detectives remain interested in speaking with the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, as they may have critical information. DailyFly News briefly spoke with Fox News Digital (pictured) at the location of the murders. The Fox News Digital team is staying in a local hotel to report live updates from the scene. Nationwide resources are determined to not let this case go cold. If you have any tips or helpful information for investigators, call (208) 883-7180.
dailyfly.com
Road Crews Work to Repair Flood Damage on Southwick Grade
KENDRICK – Knife River crews will begin roadwork on the Southwick Grade between Milepost 1 and milepost 3 (approximately 3 miles east of Kendrick) starting Monday December 19th. The work is to repair major flood damage that occurred from a flood event on June 10, 2022. The work is anticipated to last into February. Traffic Signals and flaggers will be used to guide traffic through the construction. Drivers are asked to use caution and expect up to 15 minute delays.
Comments / 0