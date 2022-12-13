Celebrating Bryan Pata’s legacy, Miami coaches, families, kids gather for ‘shopping spree’

More than 40 youngsters will spend part of the week carrying on a 22-year tradition to honor the legacy of late Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Bryan Pata.

The allCanes Annual Holiday Shopping Spree began Monday night at allCanes retail store across the street from the UM campus. Twenty children from the Police Athletic League and five more from The Home Team organization of former UM offensive lineman Alex Pou, each received a $95 gift card to roam the aisles of the Canes apparel and gift shop and buy goodies for themselves, friends and family members.

The number 95 is significant because it is the one Pata wore before being gunned down in 2006. His alleged assailant Rashaun Jones, a former Canes defensive back, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with first-degree murder.

11/3/06 Al Diaz/Miami Herald Staff--Miami--Virginia Tech vs The University of Miami at the Orange Bowl. UM’s Bryan Pata takes down VT’s Branden Ore. Al Diaz /adiaz@miamiherald.com

The shopping spree, underwritten by community donors and several South Florida businesses, continues Wednesday night with members of the Boys & Girls Club and the Bryan Pata Foundation. It also includes a dinner and UM guest coaches and spouses, former players and cheerleaders — and of course Sebastian the Ibis. The popular event was created by sports marketer and former UM assistant athletic director for corporate sales and promotions Neal Bendesky and allCanes general manager Harry Rothwell.

Among the guests Monday were athletic director Dan Radakovich, baseball coach Gino DiMare, former UM baseball great and newly named Marlins first base/outfield coach Jon Jay, rowing coach James Mulcahy, football coach Mario Cristobal’s wife Jessica, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal’s wife Berta, former receiver Ahmmon Richards and UM assistant recruiting director Edwin Pata.

Left to right, at the 22nd annual allCanes Annual Shopping Spree for Kids, on Monday, Dec. 13, 2022: Ahmmon Richards, Angel Camacho, Jerry Campos, Jorge Baez, Alex Pou, Berta Mirabal, Edwin Pata, Harry Rothwell, Jessica Cristobal, Jon Jay, James Mulcahy and Gino DiMare. allCanes

Pata is the older brother of Bryan, and speaks every year on behalf of his younger brother.

“The biggest thing, especially after all these years,’’ Pata said, “is to get to see the kids who have been at this event years later all grown up. I coached a kid who went to one of the events and went on to play at FAMU when I was the offensive line coach there. The first thing he said was he remembered what we spoke about at this event.”

Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich stands with allCanes general manager Harry Rothwell on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at the 22nd annual allCanes Shopping Spree for Kids. allCanes

Pata said the event gets serious “when they see Bryan’s picture and ask who No. 95 was” and discuss the importance of what you accomplish in your life and how “discipline, attitude, sacrifice and habits” play a role.

Said Rothwell: “Each year is more incredible than the last. It gives you the holiday spirit to be able to give back to the community and see the outreach from the athletic department. We all take pride in our community and this is one way to help.’’

“When a kid comes up to you five years later and says, ‘You were one of the people who helped me buy a basketball for my brother,’ that’s gratifying,’’ Bendesky said. “You realize you’ve done something for somebody’s life that maybe isn’t a game-changer, but gives them something to dream about.’’