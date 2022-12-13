Read full article on original website
county17.com
New Life Gillette Church to host Christmas Eve services Dec. 23 and 24 at CAM-PLEX
GILLETTE, Wyo. — New Life Gillette Church is hosting a Christmas Eve service Dec. 23 and 24 for the whole community at the CAM-PLEX’s Heritage Center, at 1635 Reata Drive in Gillette. The free event will feature Christmas carols, the Christmas story, a photo booth, snacks, a gift,...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Ceremony at Gillette bank kicks off local Wreaths Across America events
GILLETTE, Wyo. — If they want to find out if a coworker or a college is a veteran, people have to ask, Campbell County Administrative Director Denton Knapp said today at a Wreaths Across America event in Gillette. “You’ll be sitting next to somebody at work or at school...
county17.com
Celebrating the Holidays? Make a Plan Before You Go Out.
Increase your chances of success. Subscribe to Just Criminal Law on YouTube to see all of our videos. When you are facing criminal charges, timing is everything. The first step is to contact Just Criminal Law for your personalized case review and strategy session with our dedicated client care specialist. Call our office in Gillette, Wyoming, at (307) 686-6556.
county17.com
Campbell library board to meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library System’s board will discuss the appropriate behavior, child, and collection development policies, among other items, at its meeting Dec. 19, according to the agenda posted today. The agenda also includes the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget and an update on the impact...
county17.com
City to decide by 7 a.m. on Friday trash pick-up
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As of 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, the City of Gillette hasn’t determined whether there will be trash pickup the morning of Dec. 16. Public Affairs Director Jennifer Toscana told County 17 that the city is still trying to figure it out, and it depends on weather. She said staff are concerned about whether trash bins will get in the way of snow plows.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/15/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Dec. 15:. At 12:49 a.m. to North Gurley Avenue and Desert Hills Circle for a citizen assist. At 1:57 a.m. to East 2nd Street for a citizen assist. At 5:43 a.m. to Harvest Moon...
county17.com
New, old City Council members talk change, rebranding, economic development
GILLETTE, Wyo. – It was a changing of the guard of sorts for the Gillette City Council with existing, outgoing, and oncoming members gathered at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center early Friday morning. While the council’s special meeting agenda contained several items, the discussion between new and old members-...
Four People Fall Through Ice on Keyhole Reservoir in Wyoming, Two Still Missing
A news release on the Crook County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said that on Thursday, Dec. 15, at around 9:10 p.m., the Crook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a male subject had fallen through the ice while driving his UTV on Keyhole Reservoir. The 911 center...
county17.com
2 missing after driving UTV into open water at Keyhole State Park, search and rescue efforts continuing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two men remain missing in Keyhole State Park after reportedly taking a utility task vehicle onto the frozen reservoir and driving into open water, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The men were part of a group of three Crook County individuals who reportedly...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 13, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. An incarcerated 29-year-old man called the...
county17.com
Arrests, arraignments for Friday, Dec. 16
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Gillette’s Level 2 Snow Emergency expires
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette has dropped from a Level 2 to a Level 1 Snow Emergency, effective at 5:15 p.m. today. Citizens are asked to continue to exercise caution when traveling throughout the city as plow crews are still working, the city said. Parking is still prohibited on designated snow routes:
county17.com
Reward for information about Moorcroft man’s disappearance climbs to $220K
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s been more than three years since Chance Englebert disappeared from a Nebraska city in 2019, but the family remains more determined than ever to find out what happened to him. Earlier this month, the reward offered for any information that could lead authorities to...
county17.com
Winter weather continues to impact schedules, roads Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The latest blast of winter weather did not let up Thursday, producing an additional 7 inches of snow on top of the nearly 15 inches Gillette received Tuesday and Wednesday, according to National Weather Service records. That means continued impacts to local schedules today, Dec. 16.
county17.com
Campbell County School District, city and county offices closed due to winter storm; Level II Snow Emergency reinstated
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City officials reinstated a Level 2 Snow Emergency, prompting the closure of city and county government offices and Campbell County School District schools today, Dec. 15, as a result of this week’s winter storm. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says Gillette...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Mid-December storm prompts snow emergencies, multiple closures
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A winter storm that could dump as much as eight additional inches of snow along Interstate 90 and northern Campbell County on Wednesday didn’t deter residents from getting out and about this morning. A Blizzard Warning issued on Dec. 13 remains in effect, according to...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision
A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
county17.com
City Level 2 Snow Emergency ends, Level 1 still in effect
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The City of Gillette has announced that the Level 2 Snow Emergency declaration has been downgraded to Level 1. As of 4 p.m. Dec. 14, City Administrator Hyun Kim has called an end to the city’s Level 2 Snow Emergency declaration; however, a Level 1 Snow Emergency remains in effect, according to a Dec. 14 release from the City of Gillette.
county17.com
Gillette Police: Scammer posing as police officer targeting local residents
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police are warning of a scam targeting the community where an unknown suspect is spoofing the department’s phone number in an attempt to coerce monetary payments from residents. Deputy Poice Chief Brent Wasson told reporters on Dec. 16 that the department has received multiple...
county17.com
Campbell County schools close, Interstate 90 closed as winter storm hits area
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County School District has called a snow day for all county schools except for Wright early Thursday after a winter storm moved through much of the state. Interstate 90 between Sheridan and Sundance is closed on Wednesday as of 6 a.m., according to the...
