GILLETTE, Wyo. — As of 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, the City of Gillette hasn’t determined whether there will be trash pickup the morning of Dec. 16. Public Affairs Director Jennifer Toscana told County 17 that the city is still trying to figure it out, and it depends on weather. She said staff are concerned about whether trash bins will get in the way of snow plows.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO