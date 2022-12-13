ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

Celebrating the Holidays? Make a Plan Before You Go Out.

Increase your chances of success. Subscribe to Just Criminal Law on YouTube to see all of our videos. When you are facing criminal charges, timing is everything. The first step is to contact Just Criminal Law for your personalized case review and strategy session with our dedicated client care specialist. Call our office in Gillette, Wyoming, at (307) 686-6556.
Campbell library board to meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 19

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library System’s board will discuss the appropriate behavior, child, and collection development policies, among other items, at its meeting Dec. 19, according to the agenda posted today. The agenda also includes the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget and an update on the impact...
City to decide by 7 a.m. on Friday trash pick-up

GILLETTE, Wyo. — As of 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, the City of Gillette hasn’t determined whether there will be trash pickup the morning of Dec. 16. Public Affairs Director Jennifer Toscana told County 17 that the city is still trying to figure it out, and it depends on weather. She said staff are concerned about whether trash bins will get in the way of snow plows.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/15/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Dec. 15:. At 12:49 a.m. to North Gurley Avenue and Desert Hills Circle for a citizen assist. At 1:57 a.m. to East 2nd Street for a citizen assist. At 5:43 a.m. to Harvest Moon...
New, old City Council members talk change, rebranding, economic development

GILLETTE, Wyo. – It was a changing of the guard of sorts for the Gillette City Council with existing, outgoing, and oncoming members gathered at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center early Friday morning. While the council’s special meeting agenda contained several items, the discussion between new and old members-...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 16

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 13, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. An incarcerated 29-year-old man called the...
Arrests, arraignments for Friday, Dec. 16

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Gillette’s Level 2 Snow Emergency expires

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette has dropped from a Level 2 to a Level 1 Snow Emergency, effective at 5:15 p.m. today. Citizens are asked to continue to exercise caution when traveling throughout the city as plow crews are still working, the city said. Parking is still prohibited on designated snow routes:
Winter weather continues to impact schedules, roads Friday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The latest blast of winter weather did not let up Thursday, producing an additional 7 inches of snow on top of the nearly 15 inches Gillette received Tuesday and Wednesday, according to National Weather Service records. That means continued impacts to local schedules today, Dec. 16.
Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision

A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
City Level 2 Snow Emergency ends, Level 1 still in effect

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The City of Gillette has announced that the Level 2 Snow Emergency declaration has been downgraded to Level 1. As of 4 p.m. Dec. 14, City Administrator Hyun Kim has called an end to the city’s Level 2 Snow Emergency declaration; however, a Level 1 Snow Emergency remains in effect, according to a Dec. 14 release from the City of Gillette.
