DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos have found success again — with backup quarterback Brett Rypien steering the offense. Next step, try to get back on the winning track with Russell Wilson running the show. Although Wilson passed the league’s concussion protocols, he was a spectator (a precautionary move) as the Rypien-led Broncos rallied for a 24-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Rypien finished with pedestrian numbers — 197 yards passing, one touchdown, one interception — but helped the Broncos (4-10) snap a five-game skid in front of a sparse crowd that included an announced 18,423 no-shows. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett has already proclaimed Wilson as the starter when the team travels to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Sunday. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a scramble against Kansas City on Dec. 11.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO