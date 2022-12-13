ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Milford police launch investigation into officer after woman was allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend she had a protective order against

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford officer is under investigation after police said he potentially failed to quickly gather more information in order to obtain an arrest warrant for a man who then went on to allegedly kill his ex-girlfriend last week. Ewen DeWitt, 42, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Julie Minogue, with […]
MILFORD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Deputies Arrest and Charge Man With Setting Series of Fires in Hudson Valley

Deputies say they have arrested and charged a man with a series of arson fires in Putnam County. Area firefighters had advised law enforcement that had responded to an unusual number of similar fires in the area over the past year. Soon, after an investigation, deputies determined that these mysterious fires had been intentionally set, and it became clear they were looking for a serial arsonist.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police

After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
CORTLANDT, NY
WTNH

Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Police initial review of Julie Minogue homicide, officer placed on administrative leave pending outcome of Internal Investigation

On November 14, 2022, Julie Minogue came to the police department to file a complaint against Ewen Dewitt for sending her over 200 text messages from November 12-14, 2022, violating the Protective Order that prohibited him from harassing her. Officer Knablin completes arrest warrant application charging Dewitt with Violation of...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Plainville police track down alleged bank robbery suspect

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A 59-year-old Plainville man was arrested for allegedly robbing the M&T Bank on 117 East Street in Plainville Monday, according to police. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say a white male suspect entered M&T Bank and presented a note to the teller. The bank teller told police the note said, “This is […]
PLAINVILLE, CT

