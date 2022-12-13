Read full article on original website
Related
Suspects Who Stole Catalytic Converters From Garrison Train Station Caught, Police Say
A duo who stole catalytic converters from a train station in the Hudson Valley have been caught, police said. On Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15, police in Putnam County received two reports from people who had their catalytic converters stolen at the Garrison Train Station, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford
Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month.
Milford police launch investigation into officer after woman was allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend she had a protective order against
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford officer is under investigation after police said he potentially failed to quickly gather more information in order to obtain an arrest warrant for a man who then went on to allegedly kill his ex-girlfriend last week. Ewen DeWitt, 42, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Julie Minogue, with […]
Check Fraud In Westchester Under Investigation By Police
A police department in Westchester County is giving residents tips to avoid having their mail stolen in light of numerous incidents of check fraud. The White Plains Police Department is warning residents that checks can be stolen from both personal and US Postal mailboxes and altered, similar …
Deputies Arrest and Charge Man With Setting Series of Fires in Hudson Valley
Deputies say they have arrested and charged a man with a series of arson fires in Putnam County. Area firefighters had advised law enforcement that had responded to an unusual number of similar fires in the area over the past year. Soon, after an investigation, deputies determined that these mysterious fires had been intentionally set, and it became clear they were looking for a serial arsonist.
Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police
After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
Police: Connecticut man confesses to setting fires in Town of Southeast; faces five counts of arson
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says on Nov. 27, deputies were called to Old Milltown Road informed by firefighters that several similar fires occurred in the area.
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
Driver kills pedestrian in Suffolk County hit-and-run; police release surveillance video of suspect
Robert Twiford parked his car at exit 60 on the eastbound ramp of the Long Island Expressway. He got out of his vehicle and was hit by an another car, officials said.
Police: Shots fired near charter school in Yonkers
It appears no one was hurt, and officers say there is no threat to the community.
Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
Police: Over $10,000 stolen in Spring Valley burglary; suspect located
The crime occurred Thursday night at a residence on Bethune Boulevard, police say.
Suspect Wanted For Stealing Packages From Front Porch In Fairfield County
With the holiday season in full swing, it's also a big time for delivery thefts. Police in Fairfield County received a report of an individual stealing packages off of a resident's front porch.Officers responded to a home on Great Hill Road in Darien at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after…
Danbury Man Charged With Setting Multiple Fires in Lower Hudson Valley
In late November, the Brewster Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Old Milltown Road and it was similar to other fires over the past year all in the same area. That, of course, triggered an investigation. According to a Facebook post, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department enlisted the...
Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In New Rochelle
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Westchester County. Police are searching for Hope Eley, age 15, who was last seen in New Rochelle in the area of Iona University, according to an announcement by New Rochelle Police on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 2:45 p.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man reported missing from Connecticut 10 years ago, found dead in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – A 59-year-old man believed to have died from cardiac arrest at a residence in Rock Hill on Monday, December 5, turned out to be a man who had gone missing from Newtown, Connecticut 10 years ago. When Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence at about...
Old Saybrook police officer charged with illegally using law enforcement system to get woman’s name after he saw her shopping
An Old Saybrook police officer is out on bond after allegedly illegally accessing the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Teleprocessing System to get information on a woman he saw while on an assignment.
hamlethub.com
Milford Police initial review of Julie Minogue homicide, officer placed on administrative leave pending outcome of Internal Investigation
On November 14, 2022, Julie Minogue came to the police department to file a complaint against Ewen Dewitt for sending her over 200 text messages from November 12-14, 2022, violating the Protective Order that prohibited him from harassing her. Officer Knablin completes arrest warrant application charging Dewitt with Violation of...
greaterlongisland.com
Suffolk police arrest 18 members of Mastic-Shirley area gang accused of murder, theft
The suspect in a drive-by shooting outside the home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is among 18 alleged gang members indicted for a series of crimes on Long Island that also include a murder, armed robberies and the theft of seven French bulldogs, Suffolk County officials announced Monday. The 148-count...
Plainville police track down alleged bank robbery suspect
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A 59-year-old Plainville man was arrested for allegedly robbing the M&T Bank on 117 East Street in Plainville Monday, according to police. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say a white male suspect entered M&T Bank and presented a note to the teller. The bank teller told police the note said, “This is […]
