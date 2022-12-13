Read full article on original website
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
ktvo.com
Deputy used appropriate force in Mt. Pleasant shooting, review finds
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Jefferson County prosecutors have completed a review of the investigation into a Dec. 3 officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding was asked to conduct a review of the incident to avoid conflicts of interest between the officers involved and the Henry County Attorney's Office.
radiokmzn.com
KEOKUK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR ARRESTED FOR THEFT
SIGOURNEY, IA — On December 13, 2022, the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith (66) was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree a Class D Felony based on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Burglary in Henderson County
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on burglary charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, December 14th, at about 5:02 PM an off-duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a robbery at the Henderson county library in Biggsville, Ill. The officer...
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Tried Meeting Up with Undercover Officer Posing as a Teen
An Ottumwa man is behind bars after allegedly setting up to meet a child he was messaging who was actually an undercover police officer. 53-year-old Robert Honbarger has been charged with enticing a minor under 16, a Class D felony. According to court records, Honbarger proposed meeting with an individual...
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
KBUR
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer involved shooting
Blakesburg, IA- An Ottumwa man wanted for robbery has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 35-year-old Charles Hall of Ottumwa was shot by law enforcement after officers said he brandished a weapon as a state trooper attemted to arrest him. Hall was...
KCJJ
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
Pen City Current
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Beverly Jean Ash, 94, Dallas City
Beverly Jean Ash, 94, of Dallas City, Illinois, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. Beverly was born May 18, 1928 in Macomb, Illinois, the daughter of Clyde and Francis (Kolp) Ferris. She married Stanley E. Ash on February 18, 1948 in Macomb. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1996.
Pen City Current
Chiefs hand Fort Madison girls first loss
KEOKUK - It was clear pretty early that the Lady Hounds were in a battle with Keokuk in the growing cross-county rivalry. The two teams played tough defense in the first quarter scoring just nine points combined, but it wasn't until the Chiefs put a little air in the game with a 9-0 run to end the first half that set the pace in Keokuk's 48-34 Southeast Conference win.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Travis Claude Seidel, 47, Fort Madison
Travis Claude Seidel, 47, of Fort Madison passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 6:55 AM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center ER. He was born on October 7, 1975 in Ft. Madison to Claude and Tyris Scott Seidel. On October 21, 2001 he married Angela Parson and they later divorced. Travis was a logger and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed cooking, smoking meat, his animals and tinkering. Most of all he loved his family, especially his son, Ledgend.
Pen City Current
Former Councilman Seidel dead at 47
FORT MADISON - Former Fort Madison City Councilman Travis Seidel was pronounced dead this morning at a local hospital. According to an obituary from King-Lynk Funeral Home, Seidel died at 6:55 a.m. at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison. Seidel served the city's 3rd Ward as councilman for...
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg
Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
