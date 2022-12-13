ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Civil Courts Building struck by gunfire

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Gunfire in downtown St. Louis struck the Civil Courts Building Tuesday afternoon.

According to Joel Currier, a spokesman for the 22nd Judicial Court, the shots were fired around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Market Street.

One bullet went through an eighth-floor window of the sheriff’s office, which is located on the west-facing side of the building, Currier said. The other shot went into a window of a sixth-floor courtroom, also on the building’s western side.

No one was injured, Currier said. The gunfire damaged only windows and ceilings in the building.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting. However, it does not appear the courthouse was targeted.

Both the Civil Courts and Carnahan courthouses have been closed early as a result, and employees have been granted an early dismissal.

FOX 2

FOX 2

