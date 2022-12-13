ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121922

Quiet weather is expected, with the exception of a stray flurry. High temperatures will approach 30 degrees. Quiet weather is expected, with the exception of a stray flurry. High temperatures will approach 30 degrees. MHSAA basketball: Dec. 19, 2022. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 121922. Another mostly dry, but...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know

Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox47News

Powerful storm system to wreak havoc on Christmas plans around Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Confidence is building for a potential major winter storm to impact Michigan just ahead of the Christmas holiday. Blizzard conditions are possible across much of the state with nearly impossible travel. There are still some details to iron-out with this system, but models are in unusually...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

West MI braces for late-week storm

Another mostly dry, but cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the low 30s. Some light snow showers will be possible late in the evening, especially north. A few glimpses of blue sky are likely as well! We have received less than 12% possible sunshine so far this month. Bill would create...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

A Foot & Falling; Snow Continues in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through most of the day on Saturday heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued to fall around West Michigan. These bands led to slippery travel and slow conditions on local roadways. As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, snow totals in many locations were either approaching or...
MICHIGAN STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Strong Winter Storm Coming Later This Week to Entire State of Indiana

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Special Weather Statement for the virtually the entire state of Indiana as dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong winds and accumulating snow are expected late this week. A strong storm system is expected to bring significant impacts to central...
INDIANA STATE
100.5 The River

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

MHSAA basketball: Dec. 19, 2022

Another mostly dry, but cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the low 30s. Some light snow showers will be possible late in the evening, especially north. A few glimpses of blue sky are likely as well! We have received less than 12% possible sunshine so far this month. Bill would create...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

M-DOT Highlights Upper Peninsula 2022 Safety Projects

This year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) worked to increase safety on highways in the Upper Peninsula with projects that widened road shoulders, upgraded weather sensor stations, and made traffic signals smarter. MDOT safety projects are part of a larger Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) effort. Since 2010, MDOT has...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy