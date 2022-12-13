Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soybeans near 1-week low on recession fears; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid 1% on Monday to their lowest levels in almost one week, while corn lost ground as worries over a global economic downturn weighed on prices. Wheat edged higher, recouping losses from the previous session with an escalating conflict between Russia and...
CBOT soybeans settle lower on beneficial rains in Argentina
CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday after crop areas in drought-hit Argentina received needed rains over the weekend, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract ended down 19-1/4 cents to settle at $14.60-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT January soymeal sank $13.90 to $449.10 a ton while January soyoil futures jumped by 1.05 cents to end at 64.41 cents per lb. * Rain showers crossed Argentina on Friday and Saturday, bringing needed moisture to just over half its corn and soy area, Commodity Weather Group said. * Before the showers, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that rainfall had not been enough for successful planting of soybeans after an extended drought. * The United States faces competition for export business from South America, where fresh harvests will begin in about a month or so. * In demand news, exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CBOT Trends-Soy down 7-10 cents, corn down 3-5 cents, wheat down 2-5 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 5 cents a bushel. * Wheat seen weaker for the fourth...
GRAINS-Rains in drought-hit Argentina pressure CBOT grain, soy futures
Rain showers crossed Argentina on Friday, Saturday -firm. Recession fears add pressure to markets, analysts say. U.S. sells corn to Mexico, soy to unknown importers. (Adds latest prices and analyst comments, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek. CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean...
India set to offer wheat to flour millers, biscuit makers to tame prices -sources
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - India is set to offer 2 to 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest in six years.
Russian wheat down with Paris prices, weak domestic demand
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week following a decline in wheat in Paris and amid weak domestic demand from exporters, analysts said on Monday, adding that storms complicate sea shipping. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in late December to early January were at $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $2 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russian grain exports rose to 840,000 tonnes last week from 550,000 tonnes in previous week, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon downgraded its estimate of Russia's December grain exports due to low water level and ice in the Azov Sea and storms in the Black Sea. Wheat prices for immediate delivery fell to $308-312 per tonne from $312-316 a week ago, it added. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 2.75 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Dry weather is expected in Russia's southern region, a major winter grain producer, this week, Sovecon said. According to it, the weather setup in the south remains far from ideal due to only 40-60% of normal precipitation in the past 30 days. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - 12,425 -175 Domestic 3rd class rbls/t rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - 25,075 +600 Sunflower seeds rbls/t rbls (Sovecon) - 75,175 +1,000 Domestic sunflower rbls/t rbls oil (Sovecon) - 31,550 Domestic soybeans rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower oil $1,140/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower oil (IKAR) $1,100/t unchanged - White +$16.1 sugar, Russia's $746.5/t south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Dec. 15: All grains: Wheat Barley Sunseeds Corn Crop, mln tonnes 159.0 15.3 105.8 24.6 13.4 Crop, as of same date 126.9 15.8 in 2021 79.1 19.0 16.1 Yield, 3.43 1.80 tonnes/hectare 3.62 3.10 5.98 Yield, as of same 2.79 1.65 date in 2021 2.84 2.41 5.58 Harvested area, 46.4 8.5 mln hectares 29.3 7.9 2.2 Harvested area, 45.4 9.6 as of same date 27.8 7.9 in 2021 2.9 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; editing Maju Samuel)
UPDATE 2-Mexico says it aims for agreement with U.S. on GM corn in January
MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States aim to reach an agreement in January over a pending Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified (GM) corn, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Friday after officials from the two countries held talks in Washington. In a statement,...
Soybeans close down 19¢ | Monday, December 19, 2022
Corn ended the day down 5¢ and soybeans are down 19¢. CBOT wheat is down 5¢. KC wheat is up 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is up a penny. Live cattle are up 25¢. Lean hogs are down 15¢. Feeder cattle are down 68¢. Al...
3 Big Things Today, December 19, 2022
1. Soybean and Corn Futures Lower in Overnight Trading. Soybean and corn futures were lower in overnight trading as worries about the global economy mount. Central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England, all raised their key interest rates last week as they try to rein in inflation.
Brazilian farmers clear land in Matopiba frontier for soy, group says
SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil have cleared land to grow soy in the new agricultural frontier known as Matopiba, according to data from Abiove, an oilseed lobby group representing global trade firms like Cargill and Bunge. In other parts of the South American country's Cerrado savanna,...
Palm oil to trade between 3,500-5000 rgt/T until May- analyst Mistry
MUMBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade at between 3,500 and 5,000 ringgit per tonne from now until the end of May as stocks in the commodity's top two producer countries deplete, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said. Benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery...
EIB bank lends Tunisia 150 mln euros in emergency support for food security
TUNIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, has approved a 220 million euro loan ($233 mln) for Tunisia, including 150 million euros in emergency support for food security, the Tunisian Ministry of Economy said on Sunday. Tunisia is in a deep...
USDA invests over $200 million in export market development
Today, the U.S. Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) announced it is awarding $202.7 million to 87 organizations to promote American agricultural products around the world and develop export markets. The funding is through the Market Access Program (MAP) and Foreign Market Development Program (FMD). MAP is providing $175.6 million in fiscal...
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/ 1.30 p.m. ET
BEIJING - Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. NORTHKOREA-MISSILES. North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, escalating tensions, says South Korea. SEOUL/TOKYO - North Korea...
Planting delays continue in parched Argentina
The situation in South America continues much the same as the past couple of months, with dryness across the major agricultural areas of Argentina while central Brazil sees plentiful rainfall. Drought conditions encompass much of the growing regions of Argentina and into Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil. The drought has jeopardized yields across this region as unfavorable weather conditions have delayed planting and impacted growth. The dry weather pattern in Argentina continues into the final full week before Christmas (week ending Dec. 24) but there could be more widespread rainfall in the final week of December 2022.
Evening Edition | Friday, December 16, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read the updates to Mexico's ban on GMO corn, lagging U.S. grain exports, and top stories from this week. Ahead of a visit by Mexican government leaders, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that the Biden administration was ready to challenge Mexico under North American trade rules unless it “rectifies” a presidential decree that would ban imports of genetically modified corn at the start of 2024.
