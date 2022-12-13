* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week following a decline in wheat in Paris and amid weak domestic demand from exporters, analysts said on Monday, adding that storms complicate sea shipping. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in late December to early January were at $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $2 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russian grain exports rose to 840,000 tonnes last week from 550,000 tonnes in previous week, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon downgraded its estimate of Russia's December grain exports due to low water level and ice in the Azov Sea and storms in the Black Sea. Wheat prices for immediate delivery fell to $308-312 per tonne from $312-316 a week ago, it added. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 2.75 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Dry weather is expected in Russia's southern region, a major winter grain producer, this week, Sovecon said. According to it, the weather setup in the south remains far from ideal due to only 40-60% of normal precipitation in the past 30 days. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - 12,425 -175 Domestic 3rd class rbls/t rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - 25,075 +600 Sunflower seeds rbls/t rbls (Sovecon) - 75,175 +1,000 Domestic sunflower rbls/t rbls oil (Sovecon) - 31,550 Domestic soybeans rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower oil $1,140/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower oil (IKAR) $1,100/t unchanged - White +$16.1 sugar, Russia's $746.5/t south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Dec. 15: All grains: Wheat Barley Sunseeds Corn Crop, mln tonnes 159.0 15.3 105.8 24.6 13.4 Crop, as of same date 126.9 15.8 in 2021 79.1 19.0 16.1 Yield, 3.43 1.80 tonnes/hectare 3.62 3.10 5.98 Yield, as of same 2.79 1.65 date in 2021 2.84 2.41 5.58 Harvested area, 46.4 8.5 mln hectares 29.3 7.9 2.2 Harvested area, 45.4 9.6 as of same date 27.8 7.9 in 2021 2.9 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; editing Maju Samuel)

12 HOURS AGO