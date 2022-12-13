Getsy: Claypool 'in pretty good shape' learning offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool may not be as familiar in the offense as the other Bears wide receivers, but on Thursday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Claypool is actually “in pretty good shape now,” in terms of knowing his assignments on any given play. As for some of the smaller details, Getsy argued that it’s understandable that Claypool may still be lagging a bit behind the others, since he’s only been with the team for six weeks, while everyone else has been working in the offense since summer.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO