Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PHN Blog: Kasperi Kapanen Slips, What About Mark Friedman?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won seven games in a row and 14 of 18. Teams with such records and success don’t generally have glaring holes in their lineup or figure to be desperate suitors on the NHL trade market, yet the Penguins might have a couple of soft spots and a physical player sitting in the press box.
Malkin Leaves Penguins Game in Pain, but Prognosis is Promising
SUNRISE, Fla. — Evgeni Malkin has scored 454 goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins since he entered the NHL in 2006. It’s safe to assume that none of them have been as painful as the one he got during the Penguins’ 4-2 victory against Florida Thursday night at FLA Live Arena.
Split Decision: Penguins Beat Panthers, 4-2, But Malkin Hurt
SUNRISE, Fla. — There is much for the Pittsburgh Penguins to like about these business trips to south Florida. The warm temperatures certainly are appreciated during winter. Same with the blue skies, which are generally bright and sunny when the Penguins around. And there surely is a lot to...
Penguins Marching: What Does a 6-Game Winning Streak Really Mean?
It was a simple question posed to several Pittsburgh Penguins players on Wednesday before they jetted to sunny Florida to face the defending President’s Trophy-winning Florida Panthers. Besides the points, what does a six-game winning streak actually mean?. The Penguins have won games in several ways. There was containing...
Time to Shine? The Penguins Plan to Replace Jeff Petry (+)
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins have been relatively unscathed regarding injuries this season. The figurative injury bug, which has in the past chewed on the Penguins like Violet Beauregard on two-week-old bubble gum, had primarily left the Penguins alone in 2022-23 … until the last couple of weeks.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
NFL Analysis Network
Panthers Could Look To Trade For Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin?
One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history is in jeopardy of coming to an end this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of having a losing season for the first time since 2003 when they went 6-10 with Bill Cowher at the helm. That season’s performance led to them selecting Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the rest is history.
Pirates sign former Phillies pitcher to bolster starting rotation
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3...
Yardbarker
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Recruiting Notebook: Rasheem Biles Reaffirms Commitment to Pitt
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pitt Brimming with Confidence Built by Brutal Brooklyn Trip
When the Pitt Panthers were at their lowest, Jeff Capel hammered them with encouragement.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0