Biden signs gay marriage legislation, says 'the law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms'

Don Lemon Breaks Down While Announcing CNN Colleague’s Death
Revealing to CNN viewers that longtime investigative correspondent Drew Griffin had passed away after a long battle with cancer, CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down in tears on Monday morning.Griffin, who spent nearly two decades with the network’s investigative unit, died on Saturday. During his time at CNN, he was repeatedly honored for his reporting, winning the Murrow, Emmy, and Peabody awards. His dogged investigative work regularly had a profound real-world impact.His investigation into sexual assault allegations against Uber drivers, for instance, resulted in the company introducing new safety features. Additionally, a lengthy probe into medical care delays...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Jan. 6 panel refers criminal charges against Trump
The House’s Jan. 6 investigation has involved nearly 12 hearings and testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses.
Bay News 9
EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Even before President Joe Biden told Democrats his preference for reordering the presidential primary calendar, states began balking. Officials in Iowa, the leadoff voting state for 40 years, noted a state law mandating that its caucuses take place at least eight days before any other nominating contest. In New Hampshire, the site of the first-in-the-nation primary for more than a century, a state law requires that its presidential primary be held first by at least a week.
What is Title 42 and what does its end mean for US border immigration?
Title 42 is making headlines everyday, but the arcane law has left many people confused about what exactly it is, why it’s ending on Dec. 21, and what will happen when it goes away. Here’s a breakdown to help you sort through all the news — and the noise. What is Title 42? Title 42 is a law currently enforced by Border Patrol that gives the government power to stop people entering the US in order to keep diseases out of the country. President Donald Trump invoked the law at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the US to expel some migrants...
Jan 6 hearing - live: Criminal referrals against Trump announced and ethics charges for GOP lawmakers
The House January 6 select committee has officially voted to refer former president Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for prosecution on charges stemming from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code, bringing an end to a 18-month investigation into his role in the Capitol riot.Monday’s meeting marks the culmination of a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews by the House select committee as they investigated what happened that day and how it was fuelled by the former president’s ongoing lies about the 2020 presidential election.By unanimous consent, the committee...
Bay News 9
Dr. Fauci, pandemic voice and acclaimed researcher, ends half a century of public service
Dr. Anthony Fauci will step down from his roles as the president’s chief medical adviser and top infectious disease expert at the end of this year, closing out more than half a century in public service, defined by his legacy as a leading physician, researcher and national voice on diseases in the United States.
Bay News 9
Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair
NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling to unify after another disappointing election, the Republican National Committee is consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership fight as the GOP navigates its delicate relationship with former President Donald Trump. With a vote for RNC chair not scheduled until late January, the public feud...
Bay News 9
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said. The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after...
Bay News 9
'A free forum doesn’t ban journalists': Musk faces backlash for suspending reporters from Twitter
Twitter’s decision to suspend several journalists Thursday is being met with backlash from fellow reporters as well as government officials in the United States and abroad. Twitter’s decision to suspend several journalists Thursday is being met with backlash from fellow reporters as well as government officials in the United States and abroad.
Bay News 9
Lack of health insurance impacting Latinx individuals throughout the U.S.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the expanded premium assistance to health care insurance provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, Latinx individuals still make up one-third of unentered people who now qualify. For Angelica Perez-Delgado, president and CEO of the Ibero American Action League, being diagnosed with breast cancer in Jan....
