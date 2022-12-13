ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, IN

FOX59

DOCS: Teen shot, misled police about being DoorDash driver

UPDATE: IMPD released a clarification about the victim in the shooting. They said the victim, who is 16, misled officers about being a DoorDash driver. Detectives said they determined this was not the case. DoorDash’s company policy also clearly states drivers must be at least 18 years old. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Crash at 71st and Binford sends 2 to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash near a busy northeast side intersection. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of 71st Street and Binford Boulveard. Police told us the call came in at 6:30 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police investigating multiple overnight shootings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating multiple shootings from overnight. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of N. Rural Street for a reported shooting. Officers located a person at the location. Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene. The victim was in stable condition, police said. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man convicted of murdering partner sentenced to 55 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 55 years for a March 2021 shooting where he killed his partner, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Marco Pacheco-Aleman shot and killed Karen Castro-Martinez, who was 23-years-old at the time. On March 13, 2021 Indianapolis Metropolitan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lawrence mother seeks closure in son's 2018 shooting death

LAWRENCE, Ind — "I've been wishing for four years. Hopefully, I can get it this year. That will be my Christmas present," said Mary Love. Aaron Grice's family said Lawrence police have had little to no leads about who killed him the day after Christmas in 2018. Love, who...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

6 shot, 1 injured in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. LATEST: According to IMPD, Further investigation revealed this incident occurred with a pellet gun. It was not considered a person shot, but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Spencer officer arrested, accused of removing drugs from police storage

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges on December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was suspicion of an officer removing items […]
SPENCER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN

