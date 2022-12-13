Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DOCS: Teen shot, misled police about being DoorDash driver
UPDATE: IMPD released a clarification about the victim in the shooting. They said the victim, who is 16, misled officers about being a DoorDash driver. Detectives said they determined this was not the case. DoorDash’s company policy also clearly states drivers must be at least 18 years old. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash […]
2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
Nashville PD: Bomb threat caller tracked police on webcam, threatened to shoot officers
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A cryptic threat to 911 dispatch set off a massive police response in the heart of Brown County after a caller said they would blow up a restaurant and shoot police officers who responded to the scene. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police in Nashville, Indiana, said a person used a voice-changing device […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
WISH-TV
Woman sentenced to 3 years in drive-by shooting connected to Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in two drive-by shootings connected to a man later shot and killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer. A Marion County judge handed down that sentence Thursday for Evana Evans, 23.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Crash at 71st and Binford sends 2 to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash near a busy northeast side intersection. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of 71st Street and Binford Boulveard. Police told us the call came in at 6:30 a.m.
Police investigating multiple overnight shootings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating multiple shootings from overnight. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of N. Rural Street for a reported shooting. Officers located a person at the location. Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene. The victim was in stable condition, police said. […]
FBI, Greenwood PD holding news conference Wednesday on mall mass shooting
GREENWOOD, Indiana — The FBI and Greenwood Police Department will be holding a joint news conference Wednesday on the mall mass shooting from July 17, 2022. 13News confirmed the Johnson County prosecutor will also have a representative there to release its findings as well. The shooter killed three people...
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
Fox 59
‘What did you do daddy?’: Honduran man shot girlfriend in front of their child in Indy apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Honduras has been sentenced to over 50 years behind bars after he shot the mother of his child through her apartment door, all in front of their 7-year-old son. Marco Pachecho-Aleman, a 30-year-old man listed as a Honduran citizen, was found guilty of one...
Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
Indiana man who strangled child sentenced to 6 years in prison, 1 year of probation
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man who was previously found guilty of strangling a 5-year-old boy to the point where he bled has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, ordered 1 year of probation and fined $185. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie was convicted by a jury last month on two felony […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man convicted of murdering partner sentenced to 55 years
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 55 years for a March 2021 shooting where he killed his partner, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Marco Pacheco-Aleman shot and killed Karen Castro-Martinez, who was 23-years-old at the time. On March 13, 2021 Indianapolis Metropolitan...
Proposed no-jail plea agreement for alleged drugged driver angers victim
A New Castle woman injured by an alleged drugged driver is raising concerns about a proposed plea agreement that would allow the suspect to stay out of jail or prison.
WTHR
Lawrence mother seeks closure in son's 2018 shooting death
LAWRENCE, Ind — "I've been wishing for four years. Hopefully, I can get it this year. That will be my Christmas present," said Mary Love. Aaron Grice's family said Lawrence police have had little to no leads about who killed him the day after Christmas in 2018. Love, who...
WTHR
IMPD investigates man shot on far east side during alleged robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on the city's far eastside that they believe occurred during an attempted robbery. Police were called to a house on Catalina Drive, which is in a neighborhood near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road, on a report of a shooting.
WISH-TV
6 shot, 1 injured in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. LATEST: According to IMPD, Further investigation revealed this incident occurred with a pellet gun. It was not considered a person shot, but...
Spencer officer arrested, accused of removing drugs from police storage
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges on December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was suspicion of an officer removing items […]
Former MCSO jail deputy showed fake badge to get out of traffic stop, court docs say
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Investigators are accusing a former Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy of impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop in November. A driver on I-465 called 911 to report a gray Dodge Charger flashing red and blue lights at him before pulling off onto the Emerson Avenue exit just before 3 […]
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
