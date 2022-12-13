Read full article on original website
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Police investigating death of man found in backyard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in his backyard. A vehicle caught fire after a rollover near 34th Street and 29th Drive. The vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole. One person was taken...
KCBD
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
KCBD
Police identify man who died after found with serious injuries in backyard of home
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was found deceased in the backyard of his home. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Friday afternoon at 4:23 p.m., in reference to a possible deceased person. When officers arrived they located 40-year-old Patrick Jones deceased in his backyard.
KCBD
Family donates grandmother’s belongings
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them. Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Teachers and students in Littlefield ISD are in mourning after the death of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo. A 25-year-old Lubbock man has died after a serious crash on Friday. Erik Montgomery was found with serious injuries after his crash crashed into a...
KCBD
LFR puts out fire at South Plains Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at the South Plains Apartments in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 5500 block of 58th St. around 10:15 a.m. Officials stated one person was taken to UMC for their injuries. The fire has been extinguished, however,...
KCBD
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire. Lubbock police officers were called to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m. for reports of a serious crash, according to a release. There, they found 25-year-old Erik Montgomery with serious injuries.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cocoa
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cocoa KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a 1 1/2 year old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month. Cocoa is a little shy, but will warm up in a home. She is very calm, low maintenance and she does well with other dogs. Cocoa is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: LFR battles 2 apartment fires Sunday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a deadly fire early yesterday morning. Crews found one person dead after a fire at the Madison Park Apartments on North MLK Blvd. Here’s what we know: 1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments...
KCBD
1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning. LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.
KCBD
South Plains Electric Co-op gives back to community
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up has poured $265,000 back into the communities they serve, just in 2022. The Operation Round Up Board met in October and donated $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and sent $19,500 to area non-profits for Community Grants.
KCBD
Firefighters responding to structure fire near Woodrow Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a residential structure fire near Woodrow Road. Fire and EMS arrived on scene around 9:15 p.m. Limited information is available at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
KCBD
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
KCBD
Frenship ISD providing backpacks full of food to help students in need over winter break
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the twelfth year in a row Frenship ISD is providing backpacks full of meals for students and their families, to fight food insecurity over the winter break. Keith Larremore, a member of the Lubbock Rotary Club, has been working with Frenship for more than a...
KCBD
25 kids get holiday shopping spree at Heroes and Helpers event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twenty-five kids with the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club received a holiday shopping spree this year. They were given a hundred dollars each to make some of their Christmas wishes come true. Each one was partnered with one of Lubbock’s first responders as part of the...
KCBD
Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car, according to police. Officers were called to 34th Street and Interstate-27 for reports of a woman jumping from a car around 3:45 p.m. Police stated the incident occurred on the northbound on-ramp to the interstate.
KCBD
Extreme cold headed for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold air - originating over snow-covered Siberia, then moving across the Arctic, and then heading south across the Great Plains - is headed our way. Nearly the entire trip will be over snow-cover, which will limit moderation of the cold air. Currently, I expect the...
KCBD
Meadow looking for a new head football coach, AD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change. Conner is leaving education and getting into the car business, working at Mercedes-Benz. Conner led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021. We...
KCBD
Silent Wings hosts Holidays on the Homefront
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In honor of another set of heroes, this weekend you can see and experience how the South Plains Army Airfield prepared for World War 2. Saturday afternoon, the Silent Wings Museum will host Holidays on the Homefront. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the museum will highlight the decades-long effort to salvage and restore gliders that helped liberate Europe.
KCBD
Quiet weather next few days ahead of artic front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs tomorrow will be the warmest temperatures we will experience all week. Majority of the viewing area will be in the 50s and 60s with lots of sunshine. Southwest winds turn northwest in the evening as a cold front approaches. Overnight lows tomorrow will be in the mid-20s with clear skies.
