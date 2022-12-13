LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cocoa KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a 1 1/2 year old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month. Cocoa is a little shy, but will warm up in a home. She is very calm, low maintenance and she does well with other dogs. Cocoa is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO