Tulsa church gives back to the community by partnering with local school

TULSA, Okla. — Transformation Church is going shopping with elementary students as a way of giving back this holiday season.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, students from Drexel Academy Elementary School in Tulsa will arrive at Target to shop with Transformation Church members.

Each student will be paired with a member of the church to help them choose gifts for themselves and their family members.

“Transformation Church has a culture code of generosity where we give just to give, not to get,” said Joe Hair of Transformation Church Ministries.

This is not the first year the church has partnered with Drexel Academy.

“This means so much for our boys and girls at Drexel because many of their families may not be in a position where they’re going to get anything for Christmas. I hear stories of boys and girls saying, ‘I wasn’t going to be able to get anything for Christmas this year,’” said Drexel Academy President Tim Newton. “So, having Transformation Church provide our students with the opportunity to get something for Christmas is wonderful in fulfilling a need for our community.”

