ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa church gives back to the community by partnering with local school

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4ZYT_0jhPL5mV00

TULSA, Okla. — Transformation Church is going shopping with elementary students as a way of giving back this holiday season.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, students from Drexel Academy Elementary School in Tulsa will arrive at Target to shop with Transformation Church members.

Each student will be paired with a member of the church to help them choose gifts for themselves and their family members.

“Transformation Church has a culture code of generosity where we give just to give, not to get,” said Joe Hair of Transformation Church Ministries.

This is not the first year the church has partnered with Drexel Academy.

“This means so much for our boys and girls at Drexel because many of their families may not be in a position where they’re going to get anything for Christmas. I hear stories of boys and girls saying, ‘I wasn’t going to be able to get anything for Christmas this year,’” said Drexel Academy President Tim Newton. “So, having Transformation Church provide our students with the opportunity to get something for Christmas is wonderful in fulfilling a need for our community.”

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Bishop Kelly High School students help deliver letters to Santa

TULSA, Okla. — Students at Bishop Kelly High School helped deliver letters to Santa on Friday. The letter writing campaign helps deliver wishes to children fighting critical illnesses in partnership with Make-A-Wish. For every letter sent to Santa, Macy’s has agreed to donate $2 to Make-A-Wish, up to $2...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Muskogee community tours final projects from historic 2019 bond

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Community members got their first look as the final three bond projects, promised in 2019, wrap up for Muskogee Public Schools. The historic $110 million bond issues promised to repair the school facilities and fund a new high school football stadium. It was the largest bond issues in Muskogee Public Schools history.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Santa delivers toys to children in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Santa Claus teamed up with law enforcement on Thursday to deliver toys to children in Sand Springs. Santa, Tulsa County deputies and members of the Fraternal Order of Police gave toys to those who might not have a gift to open on Christmas. All the...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Marine returns home for holidays after 3 years

The moment when Debra Ingram hugged and kissed her son, U.S. Marine Corporal Riley Ingram, for the first time since he left for basic training in January 2020 -- was emotional. She waited for nearly three years to see Riley and she only learned a few days ago that his...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa home burns overnight, crews investigate cause

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating after a home was severely damaged in a fire in Tulsa. It happened Friday morning at a home on N. Maplewood Avenue. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, someone lived in the home but was not inside the time. There was no electricity...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter announces temporary closure due to canine flu outbreak

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter (TAW) is closing its doors temporarily due to positive cases of canine influenza discovered on Friday. This is not the first time TAW has had to close their doors due to animal-related viruses. TAW previously closed their doors twice in the past year-and-a-half for canine distemper, once in Nov. 2021 through January of this year and once in May.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
110K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy