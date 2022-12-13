ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State hockey reaches highest national rank in 12 years

By Matthew Lounsberry
Michigan State hockey has a rich tradition, but the program had turned into a national afterthought for much of the past decade.

That has changed in 2022-23, as first-year head coach Adam Nightingale has led the resurgent Spartans to their highest national ranking in over a decade. Earlier this week, Michigan State moved up to No. 11 in the U.S. College Hockey Organization rankings. That's the highest that MSU has been ranked in the poll since 2010.

Michigan State moves up after splitting a two-game series with rival Michigan, which dropped from No. 6 to No. 7 in this week's rankings.

The Spartans have not finished with a winning record since 2014-15, which was also the last time Michigan State finished above fifth in the Big Ten standings. This season, however, MSU has gotten off to a 12-7-1 start, and is third in the Big Ten with a 6-5-1 conference record.

Michigan State is seeking its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2011-12. In its history, the program has won three national championships (1966, 1986, 2007) and has reached the 'Frozen Four' 11 times.

The Spartans have two weeks before resuming their season in the Great Lakes Invitational on Dec. 27-28. Michigan State will face Ferris State in their first game of the invitational, and could face either No. 17 Michigan Tech or No. 18 Western Michigan on the second night.

