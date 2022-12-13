ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN

Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Lake Shore Loop at Concord Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. In West Knoxville, Concord Park is a popular spot for the number of activities available between its four different sections: Concord Park East, Concord Park West, The Cove at Concord Park and The Point at Concord Park.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Baskins Creek Falls

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From the ever-popular Laurel Falls to the lesser-known cascades tucked in its foggy foothills, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls to explore. At just over 3 miles, the hike to Baskins Creek Falls is considered moderately difficult. Baskins Creek...
GATLINBURG, TN
WDEF

Movement on Bald River Falls replacement bridge

TELLICO PLAINS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The project keeps getting pushed back. But now the U.S. Forest Service has put the wheels in motion to replace the Bald River Falls Bridge. They have awarded the contract for building the replacement bridge and tearing down the old one. The original bridge...
TELLICO PLAINS, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Fire at Morning Side Gardens Apartments

KNOXVILLE -- This morning at 11:06 AM, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm. On arrival, crews discovered smoke on the 3rd floor of the “A” building. Upon further investigation, a fire was discovered in an apartment on the 3rd floor. Crews were able to quickly enter the apartment and extinguish a fire in the bedroom. The occupant of the apartment was not at home at the time of the fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Historic Pryor Brown garage could be demolished in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pryor Brown Garage could be demolished as soon as mid-February, according to Knoxville Knox County Planning. Historic Preservation Planner Lindsay Crockett said the property's owner had applied for a demolition permit on Wednesday. "This project is pretty high profile. It will be subject to the 60...
KNOXVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified

A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Playful puppy is looking for a new home

Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Outside dogs at Monroe County shelter brace for frigid temperatures

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Colder temperatures are moving into East Tennessee and some forecasts suggest several below-freezing nights and days. This is bad news for the Monroe County Animal Shelter. It’s a work in progress but the plan is to start building a new animal shelter in the county. The current shelter has been over […]
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby. “Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek...
LENOIR CITY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Recovery effort underway near The Sinks

GATLINBURG, TN -- Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, December 16 Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface. NPS rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response...
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Bird Control Efforts in Maryville

Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found

The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville local news

