WBIR
KPD east moved to temporary office building
KPD will no longer be in their offices on Walker Blvd. in north Knoxville. Now they are operating out of the safety building on Howard Baker Junior Ave. downtown.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN
Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
10Explores: Lake Shore Loop at Concord Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. In West Knoxville, Concord Park is a popular spot for the number of activities available between its four different sections: Concord Park East, Concord Park West, The Cove at Concord Park and The Point at Concord Park.
10Explores: Baskins Creek Falls
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From the ever-popular Laurel Falls to the lesser-known cascades tucked in its foggy foothills, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls to explore. At just over 3 miles, the hike to Baskins Creek Falls is considered moderately difficult. Baskins Creek...
WDEF
Movement on Bald River Falls replacement bridge
TELLICO PLAINS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The project keeps getting pushed back. But now the U.S. Forest Service has put the wheels in motion to replace the Bald River Falls Bridge. They have awarded the contract for building the replacement bridge and tearing down the old one. The original bridge...
knoxvilledailysun.com
Fire at Morning Side Gardens Apartments
KNOXVILLE -- This morning at 11:06 AM, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm. On arrival, crews discovered smoke on the 3rd floor of the “A” building. Upon further investigation, a fire was discovered in an apartment on the 3rd floor. Crews were able to quickly enter the apartment and extinguish a fire in the bedroom. The occupant of the apartment was not at home at the time of the fire.
Search efforts continue for missing father in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's been over a month since David Brett McAfee's loved ones last heard his voice. The 31-year-old father is reported missing and was last seen in late October in Jefferson City. A group of search and rescue teams, led by McAfee's mother, Melissa Gumm, went...
WBIR
Old Sevier Holiday Market in Knoxville
People got some Christmas shopping done at the Old Sevier Holiday Market. It was held at Hi-Wire Brewing and had over 40 vendors in attendance.
Historic Pryor Brown garage could be demolished in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pryor Brown Garage could be demolished as soon as mid-February, according to Knoxville Knox County Planning. Historic Preservation Planner Lindsay Crockett said the property's owner had applied for a demolition permit on Wednesday. "This project is pretty high profile. It will be subject to the 60...
993thex.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
WATE
Playful puppy is looking for a new home
Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody...
Outside dogs at Monroe County shelter brace for frigid temperatures
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Colder temperatures are moving into East Tennessee and some forecasts suggest several below-freezing nights and days. This is bad news for the Monroe County Animal Shelter. It’s a work in progress but the plan is to start building a new animal shelter in the county. The current shelter has been over […]
wvlt.tv
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby. “Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek...
knoxvilledailysun.com
Recovery effort underway near The Sinks
GATLINBURG, TN -- Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, December 16 Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface. NPS rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response...
Firefighters knock down West Knoxville apartment fire
Knoxville Fire crews quickly knocked down a West Knoxville apartment fire early Friday.
WATE
Bird Control Efforts in Maryville
Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said...
Found wedding ring at Dairy Queen returned to rightful owner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The ring has been returned to its rightful owner!. Carl Foust, the owner of the ring, watched the 11 o'clock news on WBIR Saturday night and saw the announcement of his missing ring. He contacted James Nixon and was elated!. Nixon and his wife delivered...
WBIR
Morristown Humane Society needs donations
The Morristown, Hamblen Humane Society are currently treating some of their puppies for parvo. They are asking for donations to help with treatment and testing.
wvlt.tv
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
WBIR
TBI: Woman found safe after Silver Alert
Shirley Hall, whose disappearance triggered a Silver Alert Saturday, has been located safely. TBI said the New Tazewell woman was found in Kentucky.
WBIR
