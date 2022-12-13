ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

West Virginia Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North graduates 79

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North, located in Kingwood, West Virginia, graduated 79 cadets as a part of Class 2-2022. Since its inception in 1993, the Mountaineer Challenge Academy has graduated 5,314 cadets with 2,220 earning their high school diploma...
KINGWOOD, WV
Community Theatre looking for directors for 2023 season

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is looking for directors for its 2023 performance season, which will consist of three shows. The springtime show will be “The Red Velvet Cake” war by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lincoln High School Angel Luv gifts distributed to 232 children in Shinnston, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Angel Luv gifts were given to families across the Lincoln High School feeder area on Friday thanks to the help of volunteers and donors. “We couldn’t do it without everyone, and it’s not just the students. It’s the teachers, the faculty and the community — all the people who adopt the angels — and then of course the students play a big part in it, but literally everyone as a whole is who makes this a reality,” said Maria Osborne, English 11 teacher at Lincoln High School and the organizer of Angel Luv.
SHINNSTON, WV
Luke David Stout

ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
VIPS members recognized at Buckhannon City Council meeting

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Volunteers in Policing Service (VIPS) members were recognized at the Buckhannon City Council meeting that took place in council chambers on Thursday. Members were recognized for the hours they have spent as a member of VIPS during the past year. Buckhannon Police Chief Matthew...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Calendar of Events for Saturday

Wreaths Across America ceremony, noon, Lost Creek 7th Day Baptist Church cemetery, held by West Virginia chapter of Operation Firm Handshake. Honoring military service members and departed veterans. Details: richard.mcclain@frontier.com or 304-841-1077.
LOST CREEK, WV
Buckhannon-Upshur's Savion Farmer, Ryan Kelley earn Class AAA all-state honors

Buckhannon-Upshur senior running back Savion Farmer and junior offensive lineman Ryan Kelley earned Class AAA all-state football honors as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The Buccaneers finished the season 5-5 with Farmer being the team's top offensive weapon while Kelley was key up front.
Saturday Salutes

— The Salvation Army and plenty of people who pitched in throughout the area. The Angel Tree effort resulted in the distribution of over 1,000 gifts to area youth. — Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice and Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy. Kiddy has finished up a successful stint as interim city manager, and Pulice is now set to take on the same role until a permanent city manager can be found.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Holiday high jinks in store at Leonard's Grill

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Christmas is inching closer and closer, families will soon gather near, but one nasty skunk will try to steal people’s cheer. His heart grew three sizes but then shrunk right back small, so a local establishment needs your help to fix the Grinch, once and for all!
GRAFTON, WV
Lewis County balanced in win over Fairmont Senior

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County placed four players in double digits for the third consecutive game as they seized control early against Fairmont Senior and never looked back, rolling to a 72-45 victory. Bryn Hunt got Lewis County off to a strong start in front of the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle falls to Gilmer County, 30-12

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite a strong start, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School fell to Gilmer County Middle, 30-12, on Monday night. Taylor Feather and Braylnn Guady led the way scoring for the Lady Bucs, both contributing 4 points. Jayla Westfall and Emma Pingley tallied 2 points each.
Robert C. Byrd slows Bridgeport, Childers scores 20 in win

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles scored 15 straight points and kept the Bridgeport Indians off the board for the better part of a quarter and a half, capturing a 42-30 road win on Friday night. “For us to stay in man-to-man for every...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVU to appeal denial for immediate eligibility for Perez

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA has denied a waiver for immediate eligibility for guard Jose Perez at West Virginia, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday. The 6-foot-5 Perez transferred from Manhattan after his coach, Steve Masiello, was fired by the Jaspers on Oct. 25, two weeks before the start of the season. Perez enrolled at West Virginia in November for the spring semester.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Carpenter leads Colts to first win of the season

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Averi Carpenter poured in a game-high 18 points for Philip Barbour’s first win of the season with a 49-31 victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at PBHS gymnasium. Carpenter made 6 of 12 shots from the floor...
PHILIPPI, WV
Perez waiver denied by NCAA

The waiver for immediate eligibility for West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athlete Jose Perez has been denied by the NCAA, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday evening. Perez, a 6-foot-5 guard from the Bronx, New York, transferred from Manhattan and enrolled at WVU in November for the spring semester.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU adds running back commitment in football class of 2023

West Virginia picked up another commitment in its recruiting class of 2023 when running back D.J. Oliver of Port St. Joe, Florida, pledged to the Mountaineers on Saturday. Previously committed to South Florida, WVU was Oliver's only Power 5 offer. He also had scholarship tenders from Army, Air Force, Navy, UAB, Middle Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic and Central Michigan. He ran for just short of 1,000 yards and seven scores this past season, while also pulling duty on defense at linebacker.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Trinity girls sharp early in defeat of Notre Dame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The girls took the court first in Friday’s doubleheader between Trinity and Notre Dame, and it was the Warriors who came out on top, besting the Fighting Irish, 63-14, at Trinity Christian School. Trinity led wire-to-wire, grabbing a 26-7 lead after the first...
MORGANTOWN, WV

