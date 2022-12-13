Newly-minted Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has faced some criticism for not staying at Jackson State for another year and today he set the record straight for his critics. Speaking to the media on Friday, Sanders made it clear that his plans don't have to align with what others might think his plan should be. He indicated that Jackson State was either unwilling or unable to make some key changes to improve life for students on campus and his student-athletes.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO