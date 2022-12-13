Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this WinterTravel MavenRockbridge, OH
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Steakhouses In Ohio To Visit During This Holiday SeasonD_FoodVendorOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WSYX ABC6
3 young men shot at party in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
WSYX ABC6
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Reynoldsburg bar
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Reynoldsburg bar over the weekend. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Putters Pub along East Livingston Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 17. Police said Talando...
WSYX ABC6
Police continue to look for tips in shooting death of Ohio State student living off-campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are hoping a tip will help solve a 2017 homicide of an Ohio State student who was shot multiple times. Columbus police responded to the shooting on January 5, 2017, around 12:30 a.m. at 28 E. Northwood Ave. Officers said they found 20-year-old Tarak...
WSYX ABC6
Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot in east Columbus gas station parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot at a gas station parking lot in east Columbus Monday morning. Police were called to Turkey Hill, located along East Broad Street, around 5:39 a.m. after being flagged down about a 30-year-old man who had been shot. Officers said the man...
WSYX ABC6
Severe penalties, emotional victim statements expected at Wagner sentencing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – George Wagner IV’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for early Monday morning, five and a half weeks after a jury of nine women and three men took less than eight hours to find him guilty on all 22 charges for his role in the 2016 Pike County massacre.
WSYX ABC6
'He was a hero,' Family and friends remember Andrew Combs, killed at Hilltop gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "He was a hero," Andrew Comb's girlfriend Victoria Perez said. "He tried to stop something that wasn’t going to be able to be stopped." On Friday, family and friends of Combs gathered for a vigil at the Sunoco gas station in the Hilltop, where Columbus police said he was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
WSYX ABC6
Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
WSYX ABC6
2 killed in deadly Knox County house fire
CENTERBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people died in a fatal house fire in the countryside outside Centerburg Sunday morning. Central Ohio Joint Fire District Chief Mark McCann said the fire occurred along Long Road, outside of Centerburg in Knox Co. One firefighter was injured and was treated for burns...
WSYX ABC6
Delaware County cancels level 1 snow emergency
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A level one snow emergency was issued for Delaware County as of 8:33 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office canceled the snow emergency at 8:26 a.m. Sunday.
WSYX ABC6
Hilltop porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A thief was caught on camera stealing packages off two separate porches and tossing them into his truck in the Hilltop. The thefts took place along the 300 block of Binns Boulevard in west Columbus, police said. Columbus police said the suspect was caught on...
WSYX ABC6
Toys for Tots distribution day puts smiles on faces of kids throughout Central Ohio
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Families wasted no time lining up outside The Marion Franklin Community Center early Saturday morning for the Toys for Tots distribution day. Thousands of people helped ABC 6/FOX 28 with our Toys for Tots drive by donating toys to help families in need during the holiday season.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman raises over $2K after decorating house with over 600 Christmas trees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Barbara Hardesty decorated her northeast Columbus house with over 600 Christmas trees this holiday season. She opened her house to the public and offered tours for those interested in seeing all her 643 trees and decorations. Barbara said 772 people stopped by her house over...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State Wrestlers deliver warmth and care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not every day you see Ohio State wrestlers showing off a craftier side, but today they spent time making blankets for a purpose. "As soon as I got to Ohio State, I felt I needed to really raise awareness to cancer." Ohio State freshman Nic Bouzakis said.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man stuck in Peru due to protests in the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man is stuck in Peru after protests over politics in the country turned deadly. The country's Congress removed President Pedro Castillo from office, and he's in jail. People who live in Peru are speaking out, and their protesting shut down transportation in the...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State fall graduates and the university's president prepare for next chapter in life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a time of transition for The Ohio State University's autumn graduates and the university's president after she announced her decision to step down from her role. Dec. 18 marked the culmination of the graduates' hard work, during a time filled with challenges created by...
WSYX ABC6
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
WSYX ABC6
Fans line DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse to meet Buckeyes' Stroud, Smith-Njigba
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fans lined the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse in Polaris Sunday evening, waiting to meet their favorite Buckeyes and capture a moment that will last a lifetime. Deborah Bellinder of Hilliard and her family waited around two hours to meet quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver...
WSYX ABC6
Professional esports stadium coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to break ground on a 100,000 square foot stadium in the spring of 2023. The stadium would seat up to 2,000 fans and would also serve as a broadcast studio for esports events.
WSYX ABC6
No. 3 Ohio State improves to 11-0 with 82-57 win over Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon kept the good times rolling Friday putting up a career-high 25 points in Ohio State's 82-57 win over Albany. The third-ranked Buckeyes have now won 11 straight games to start...
Comments / 0