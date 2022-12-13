Read full article on original website
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT CLOSINGS AND DELAYS CLICK ON THIS LINK: SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022. To add a...
Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car with her three young children inside. Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Jocelyn Riley lost control of her SUV and jumped the curb along the River Road, shearing off a fire hydrant and disabling her car. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Riley still in the car showing signs of heavy intoxication. Police say she failed three field sobriety tests. On the passenger side of the car, police say they found several empty bottles of whiskey shots.Also inside...
PennDOT to address possible removal of I-90 bridge during Thursday meeting in Girard
GIRARD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will discuss options to remove or replace a bridge over Interstate 90 in Girard Township during a public meeting in Girard on Thursday. The meeting also will address the continuing reconstruction of the interstate in western Erie County. What's There:Giant windmill blades...
