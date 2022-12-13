Read full article on original website
Related
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
momcollective.com
Our Family’s Favorite Holiday Appetizer
A long time ago – another lifetime it seems – I was young and single, living in New York City. More often than not, weeknights were spent at after-work happy hours with colleagues and friends. We were in no rush to get home right away and could enjoy leisurely cocktails, bites, and conversation. Downtown, there was this dark and rustic little Spanish tapas place we used to go to, and I still remember the first time we ordered their bacon-wrapped dates. We must’ve ordered five plates of them that first night.
Holiday snowball cookies
Put on your favorite holiday music and let's take a walk through an imaginary winter wonderland to create some edible snowballs together. This is an early 1900s vintage holiday recipe that's still being made all over the world. The recipe has probably been tweaked a million plus times since it first originated. The cookies taste buttery, rich and they're satisfyingly delicious. Plus, they're delightfully fun and simple to prepare. So, let's get started!
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Cream Cheese Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly
My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Woman serves meat to daughter's vegan friend because she thinks the child is malnourished
The woman secretly feeds the child meaty meals during sleepovers. **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree
'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Read: 5 High-Quality Costco Items...
Thrillist
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Allrecipes.com
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Somehow we have reached the end of 2022, which of course means we're entering one of the busiest seasons of all: the holiday season. Luckily for us, our favorite list just dropped — and we're not talking about our holiday wishlist. No, we mean the list of Aldi Finds that are coming to the store in December.
Christmas gift exchange leaves woman furious when she receives a $3 present after spending $50
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents were friends with a couple who had exquisite taste. They only bought themselves the best of everything. However, when they bought gifts for anyone outside the family, they bought only the cheapest gifts money could buy.
Thrillist
Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month
In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
Easy 'Crockpot Christmas Candy' Is Perfect for Homemade Gifts
Whip up a batch for teachers and co-workers.
Thrillist
You Can Get a Free Frosty at Wendy's Every Friday for the Next 7 Weeks
As far as fast food is concerned, Wendy’s may have launched that most desirable holiday menu item this month. The chain said farewell to the Strawberry Frosty to welcome the seasonally appropriate Peppermint Frosty. Since we are talking about Wendy’s, there are deals involved as well. From November 21...
“You eat too much,” waitress tries to kick customer out of an all you can eat buffet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to love all you can eat buffets, especially all you can eat Chinese buffets, because I think they’re the best value, you get the most bang for your buck.
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 1