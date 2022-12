The Pedernales Electric Cooperative recently awarded nearly $30,000 in fall grants to six nonprofits, including the Community Resource Centers of Texas Inc. in Marble Falls. The CRC received $5,000 to fund new technology such as screens and audiovisual equipment for meeting rooms. These upgrades will make it possible for The CRC to provide virtual assistance to those in need.

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO