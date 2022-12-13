ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

explore venango

Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to C.I. Due in Court on Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21,...
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Northern Chautauqua County Drug House Raided Once Again

WESTFEILD, NY (WNY News Now) – A northern Chautauqua County drug house is once again subject of a Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield last week. The agency already raided this residence twice, on September 8 and 23.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
butlerradio.com

Missing Kittanning Woman Found Dead

A woman from Kittanning who was reported missing on Friday was found dead over the weekend. Our news partners at WPXI report that 51-year-old Kim Mead was last seen on Orr Avenue early Friday morning. Police were asking neighbors to check security footage or doorbell cameras to see if they had any information on her last location.
KITTANNING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison

A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
KITTANNING, PA
wccsradio.com

PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND

Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Tractor-Trailer Crash

OIL CITY, Pa. – All lanes of Route 8 in Venango County have reopened to traffic between the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville and the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township. The roadway was closed for nearly three hours following a tractor-trailer crash earlier today. Motorists can...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report regarding an indecent assault in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known juvenile was assaulted sometime between Saturday, December...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Crackdown On Illegal Drugs In Jamestown Continues With Meth, Weapon Seizure

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are continuing their crackdown on illegal drugs, with a recent arrest that resulted in the seizure of meth and a pistol. Last week, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Stephen Glover Sr.’s vehicle in the area of Genesee Street and Livingston Avenue.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wtae.com

Masontown man charged in Fayette County crash that killed 2

MASONTOWN, Pa. — More than four months after a crash that left two dead and two children injured, police are accusing a Masontown man of driving under the influence and causing the crash. James Coty Empoules, 33, is facing 21 charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the...
MASONTOWN, PA
butlerradio.com

No Injuries Following One Car Crash in Butler City

No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred Sunday morning in Butler City. Calls came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9:53am when a car crashed into a utility pole on New Castle Street near Pennie’s Bake Shop. Crews spent just under one hour clearing...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Over Loaded Power Strip Sparked Sunday Night Ashville Fire

ASHVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An overloaded power strip is blamed for sparking a residential fire in southern Chautauqua County late Sunday night. Around 10 p.m. the Ashville Fire Department, and several other departments for mutual aid, responded to a structure fire at 4926 Stoneledge Road, in Ashville.
ASHVILLE, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16

ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

