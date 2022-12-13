Read full article on original website
Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to C.I. Due in Court on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21,...
Hotel Shift Manager Accused of Taking Woman's French Bulldog in Summit Township
A hotel shift manager faces charges after she was accused of taking a woman's French bulldog and lying about it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at the Days Inn on Schultz Rd. in Summit Township Nov. 7 after troopers were called to investigate a property dispute. The victim...
Northern Chautauqua County Drug House Raided Once Again
WESTFEILD, NY (WNY News Now) – A northern Chautauqua County drug house is once again subject of a Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield last week. The agency already raided this residence twice, on September 8 and 23.
Missing Kittanning Woman Found Dead
A woman from Kittanning who was reported missing on Friday was found dead over the weekend. Our news partners at WPXI report that 51-year-old Kim Mead was last seen on Orr Avenue early Friday morning. Police were asking neighbors to check security footage or doorbell cameras to see if they had any information on her last location.
Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison
A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot multiple times in Turtle Creek. According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Sanderson Alley at around 4:54 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Emergency crews...
Lawrence County business heavily damaged in fire
A Lawrence County business was heavily damaged in an early morning fire Monday. A 911 dispatcher confirmed a fire in the 200 block of First St., Ellwood City, was called in just before 12:30 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the business, which appears to be a...
Man charged with entering home, threatening to steal woman’s baby
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after a woman claimed he got into her home Friday morning and threatened to take her baby. State police were first called to a home along Empire Road in Morris Township at 8:39 a.m. for a burglary in progress. Troopers were informed that […]
PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND
Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Tractor-Trailer Crash
OIL CITY, Pa. – All lanes of Route 8 in Venango County have reopened to traffic between the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville and the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township. The roadway was closed for nearly three hours following a tractor-trailer crash earlier today. Motorists can...
Police: Franklin Man Steals Mower; Claims He Did It to Help Pay for Victim’s Hospital Bills
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a lawnmower and then selling it for cash. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Cody Allen Troup in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 12.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report regarding an indecent assault in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known juvenile was assaulted sometime between Saturday, December...
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
Crackdown On Illegal Drugs In Jamestown Continues With Meth, Weapon Seizure
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are continuing their crackdown on illegal drugs, with a recent arrest that resulted in the seizure of meth and a pistol. Last week, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Stephen Glover Sr.’s vehicle in the area of Genesee Street and Livingston Avenue.
Masontown man charged in Fayette County crash that killed 2
MASONTOWN, Pa. — More than four months after a crash that left two dead and two children injured, police are accusing a Masontown man of driving under the influence and causing the crash. James Coty Empoules, 33, is facing 21 charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the...
No Injuries Following One Car Crash in Butler City
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred Sunday morning in Butler City. Calls came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9:53am when a car crashed into a utility pole on New Castle Street near Pennie’s Bake Shop. Crews spent just under one hour clearing...
Over Loaded Power Strip Sparked Sunday Night Ashville Fire
ASHVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An overloaded power strip is blamed for sparking a residential fire in southern Chautauqua County late Sunday night. Around 10 p.m. the Ashville Fire Department, and several other departments for mutual aid, responded to a structure fire at 4926 Stoneledge Road, in Ashville.
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
Stowe woman accused of bilking $13K in Westmoreland rental assistance cash for properties she doesn't own
An Allegheny County woman is accused of stealing $13,000 in emergency rental assistance after police said she claimed to be the landlord of two properties in Murrysville and Export, according to court papers. Janice L. Koranteng, 57, of Stowe was arraigned this week on charges of theft, forgery, identity theft...
