Teacher commits suicide after scandal revealed.
Roughly two years ago a years-long scandal came to a bloody end. This is the story of a insincere, amoral, teacher in the Middle Country Central School District. This teacher was also a big talking teacher’s union building representative in one of the district’s high schools. His wife, also a teacher in a different building in the MCCSD, was a key player in this particular story. This union rep was outspoken and critical of teachers who did not toe the union line, or speak loudly and proudly about the union’s mission to raise teacher’s pay, protect jobs, etc. He portrayed himself as the moral leader of teachers, always espousing the role and value of the teacher in the community. Therein lies the irony.
