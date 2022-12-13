ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

neusenews.com

flyExclusive Lays off at least 50 employees two weeks before Christmas, on the heels of a potential IPO announcement

FlyExclusive, one of Kinston’s most celebrated and prized employers and self-proclaimed fastest-growing private airlines in the country, laid off as many as 55 people on Friday, effective immediately. On October 18, 2022, Neuse News reported, “flyExclusive to become publicly traded through business combination agreement with EG Acquisition.” flyExclusive CEO...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern is changing employee salaries after review

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern is making a change to its employees’ salaries. The city did a study comparing its employees’ wages to surrounding areas and saw that it needed to increase pay. Every city employee will get an increase in pay at the start of the next pay period. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households. The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

ENC residents react to signing of gay marriage law

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden signed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act at the White House Tuesday. The law protects the rights of Americans in same-sex and interracial marriages and people across the U.S. are celebrating. “I’m feeling validated and seen, not like a second-class citizen,” Greenville resident Kirby...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Helicopter squadron veterans return for deactivation ceremomy

MCAS NEW RIVER - They’re use to celebrating “firsts” not “lasts.”. But on a cool, gray day on the MCAS New River tarmac, The Gunrunners of HMLA 269 accepted they’re final orders. At 1:55 p.m. the squadron’s colors were officially cased. More than 800 spectators—active duty Marines and legacy veterans—sat or stood silently for the hour-long ceremony.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

CryoSkin: The future of skin care and fat removal?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of CryoSkin and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about CryoSkin, visit https://cryo252.com/. Using extreme cold temperatures to aid in muscle recover, skin rejuvenation, or killing fat cells is not something out...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

City of Kinston holds community forum to address recent violence

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The city of Kinston hosted a community forum Thursday Night in the hopes of curbing recent crime and violence. The forum comes in response to troubling trends, includng four different shootings in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This also comes on the heels of news...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Christmas shipping deadlines are fast approaching

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many of us have loved ones who don’t live nearby, so that means lots of trips to the post office leading up to Christmas. If that’s you, shipping experts say you’re in the final hours to send a package through the postal service for ground shipment.
GREENVILLE, NC

