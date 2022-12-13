GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The White House’s new campaign is clear: COVID-19 is not over and you better protect yourself. “I think people who were following those guidelines will continue to but I don’t think many people have an awareness that any new guidelines or anything like that are being put into place,” said Ethan Solero, a Greenville resident.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO