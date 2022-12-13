Read full article on original website
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
flyExclusive Lays off at least 50 employees two weeks before Christmas, on the heels of a potential IPO announcement
FlyExclusive, one of Kinston’s most celebrated and prized employers and self-proclaimed fastest-growing private airlines in the country, laid off as many as 55 people on Friday, effective immediately. On October 18, 2022, Neuse News reported, “flyExclusive to become publicly traded through business combination agreement with EG Acquisition.” flyExclusive CEO...
New Bern is changing employee salaries after review
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern is making a change to its employees’ salaries. The city did a study comparing its employees’ wages to surrounding areas and saw that it needed to increase pay. Every city employee will get an increase in pay at the start of the next pay period. […]
Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households. The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500. The...
With Christmas only ten days away, the White House warns sickness could steal your holiday joy
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The White House’s new campaign is clear: COVID-19 is not over and you better protect yourself. “I think people who were following those guidelines will continue to but I don’t think many people have an awareness that any new guidelines or anything like that are being put into place,” said Ethan Solero, a Greenville resident.
ENC residents react to signing of gay marriage law
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden signed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act at the White House Tuesday. The law protects the rights of Americans in same-sex and interracial marriages and people across the U.S. are celebrating. “I’m feeling validated and seen, not like a second-class citizen,” Greenville resident Kirby...
Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina
Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
Police investigate threats to workers at auto parts maker based in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday. Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. “Employees of the business reported...
Helicopter squadron veterans return for deactivation ceremomy
MCAS NEW RIVER - They’re use to celebrating “firsts” not “lasts.”. But on a cool, gray day on the MCAS New River tarmac, The Gunrunners of HMLA 269 accepted they’re final orders. At 1:55 p.m. the squadron’s colors were officially cased. More than 800 spectators—active duty Marines and legacy veterans—sat or stood silently for the hour-long ceremony.
City of New Bern Hires Jessica Rhue as Director of Development Services
The City of New Bern announces the hiring of Jessica (Jessie) Rhue as Director of Development Services. Mrs. Rhue comes to New Bern from Onslow County, and her first day on the job will be January 3, 2023. As part of the hiring process, 66 applications were reviewed for this...
WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
Craven County commissioners moving forward with Sudan Shriners building
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County commissioners are working on plans for its newly purchased Sudan Shriners building on Broad Street. The building cost $6 million and was approved by a vote of the commissioners. The commissioners are looking at different options regarding what to do about the building and the property it sits […]
CryoSkin: The future of skin care and fat removal?
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of CryoSkin and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about CryoSkin, visit https://cryo252.com/. Using extreme cold temperatures to aid in muscle recover, skin rejuvenation, or killing fat cells is not something out...
East Carolina University seniors are celebrating after getting their degrees
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday was an exciting day for East Carolina students as the 2022 Fall Commencement was held at Minges Coliseum, and many gathered to celebrate the years of hard work and dedication. Graduate Grace Jacobson, one of 1,985 students who graduated, says, “I’m feeling pretty emotional. I’m...
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC
Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
City of Kinston holds community forum to address recent violence
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The city of Kinston hosted a community forum Thursday Night in the hopes of curbing recent crime and violence. The forum comes in response to troubling trends, includng four different shootings in the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This also comes on the heels of news...
Christmas shipping deadlines are fast approaching
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many of us have loved ones who don’t live nearby, so that means lots of trips to the post office leading up to Christmas. If that’s you, shipping experts say you’re in the final hours to send a package through the postal service for ground shipment.
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes to Black drivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Driving is a daily requirement for so many people, and we know being on public streets means you might get pulled over if you break the law. But for some people of color, there’s an added fear of discrimination. WITN is taking a closer look...
