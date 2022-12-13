ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

Meghan Marohn’s cause of death not able to be determined

By Ben Mitchell, Tamara Starr
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DHWm_0jhPHrTw00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston has positively identified the remains found in September as those of Meghan Marohn, the missing Shaker High School teacher. Marohn went missing on a hiking trip in Lee on March 27, and her remains were not found until September 1 in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

Toxicology testing revealed the presence of THC and organic products of decomposition. Autopsy results did not reveal any signs of pre-death trauma, and the medical examiner could not determine the cause and manner of death due to the condition of the remains.

There has been no evidence that indicates foul play. Police continue to receive and follow up on leads and are awaiting the result of further State Police Crime Lab forensic testing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

GoFundMe Created For Mother Of 3 Found Killed In Stoughton

The family of Amber Bucker has started a fundraiser to help pay for the mother of three's funeral. Stoughton police Buckner's body at an outbuilding at 743 Park St. Tuesday morning, Dec. 13. Officials have not said how she died, but investigators are treating it as a homicide. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said her body had "significant injuries."
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver crashes into building in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a building in Lynn Friday morning. Crew members could been seen towing the vehicle from the building around 9 a.m. The mixed-use building has businesses on the bottom and apartments on the top. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright...
LYNN, MA
Boston

Woman stabbed when she intervened in Medford attack identified

The alleged attacker has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. Deanna Sharpe has been identified as the woman who was stabbed as she tried to stop an attack in her Medford neighborhood Monday night. Sharpe intervened after seeing Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, allegedly assaulting his...
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Man who tried to dive out window of Boston high-rise after body found now facing murder charge

BOSTON — A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is now facing a murder charge, investigators announced Friday. Michael Perry, 37, is slated to be arraigned Friday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Jose Aponte, who was found dead during a wellness check on the twelfth floor of a building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury on the evening of Dec. 11, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident

WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
ABINGTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy