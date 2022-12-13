Meghan Marohn’s cause of death not able to be determined

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston has positively identified the remains found in September as those of Meghan Marohn, the missing Shaker High School teacher. Marohn went missing on a hiking trip in Lee on March 27, and her remains were not found until September 1 in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive.

Toxicology testing revealed the presence of THC and organic products of decomposition. Autopsy results did not reveal any signs of pre-death trauma, and the medical examiner could not determine the cause and manner of death due to the condition of the remains.

There has been no evidence that indicates foul play. Police continue to receive and follow up on leads and are awaiting the result of further State Police Crime Lab forensic testing.

