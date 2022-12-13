ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

WPBF News 25

One person dead after shooting in Belle Glade neighborhood

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Belle Glade on Monday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 8:14 a.m., and it happened in the 400 block of West Avenue A. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
BELLE GLADE, FL
WPBF News 25

Riviera Beach man arrested for deadly August hit-and-run involving golf cart

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach man was arrested Sunday for thedeadly hit-and-run crash involving a golf cart that happened on Aug. 16. Willie Joe Shannon, 57, was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and will be held in the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WPBF News 25

'She genuinely loved the students and staff': Okeechobee County deputies honor school resource officer who died from cancer

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is mourning student resource officer Sgt. Cari Arnold, who died Monday morning from cancer. Arnold had been with the sheriff’s office for 20 years. Previous coverage: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office rallies to support deputy with cancer. "We wake this morning...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge

Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, Just As Holiday Traffic Picks Up

TWO CLOSURES SET FOR NEXT WEEK. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two major closures are now set for I-95 next week. The first will occur Sunday night into Monday. The second will be Tuesday night into Wednesday. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, […]
BOCA RATON, FL

