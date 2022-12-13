Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
One person dead after shooting in Belle Glade neighborhood
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Belle Glade on Monday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 8:14 a.m., and it happened in the 400 block of West Avenue A. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
WPBF News 25
Coast Guard searching for migrants off Lake Worth Beach after survivor says boat capsized
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Coast Guard is searching for nine migrants off Lake Worth Beach on Monday. A person was rescued by a good Samaritan at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and told officials he and nine others had capsized early Sunday morning. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach man arrested for deadly August hit-and-run involving golf cart
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach man was arrested Sunday for thedeadly hit-and-run crash involving a golf cart that happened on Aug. 16. Willie Joe Shannon, 57, was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and will be held in the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
Deputies: Felon caught after crashing BMW, fleeing behind business
Martin County deputies have captured a felon who they say crashed his vehicle and fled Saturday night in Hobe Sound.
CRAZY VIDEO: 2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected out of the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
WPBF News 25
'She genuinely loved the students and staff': Okeechobee County deputies honor school resource officer who died from cancer
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is mourning student resource officer Sgt. Cari Arnold, who died Monday morning from cancer. Arnold had been with the sheriff’s office for 20 years. Previous coverage: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office rallies to support deputy with cancer. "We wake this morning...
cbs12.com
Truck crash shuts down southbound I-95 at Northlake Boulevard
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down in Palm Beach Gardens due to a truck crash. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened north of Northlake Boulevard, just before the exit to PGA Boulevard. Video from a CBS12 News viewer showed...
Deputy rescues woman from submerged car in Stuart
A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy rescued a driver whose car submerged into a Stuart pond Wednesday night.
cw34.com
Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting
Police found modified handguns at the scene of a drive-by shooting. What they saw was five guns inside of an abandoned building.
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge
Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
WPBF News 25
Two people taken to hospital after Martin County Fire Rescue ambulance involved in rollover crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were transported to a local hospital after a Martin County Fire Rescue ambulance was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday. It happened before noon on Bridge Road. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Three crew members and a patient were in...
I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, Just As Holiday Traffic Picks Up
TWO CLOSURES SET FOR NEXT WEEK. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two major closures are now set for I-95 next week. The first will occur Sunday night into Monday. The second will be Tuesday night into Wednesday. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, […]
WPBF News 25
Person arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a Port St. Lucie home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police say a person was arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a home and hitting a car parked in the driveway early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Palm Springs teenager arrested for deadly motorcycle hit-and-run Officials say the...
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
3 arrested in connection with 61 boat propeller thefts in Fort Pierce
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with 61 stolen boat propellers valued at nearly $73,000.
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
cw34.com
20-year-old man killed after being flung from motorcycle in crash
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 20-year-old man was killed after he was flung from his motorcycle after a crash in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call on Sunday afternoon regarding a crash on NW Seventh Court in Pompano Beach. According to...
