ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Lakeville Fire Department responds to multi-vehicle crashes that sends 5 to the hospital, significant injuries reported

A local fire department responded to two multi-vehicle accidents at once Thursday night that resulted in serious injuries. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, the first crash occurred on Bedford Street at Taunton, involving 3 vehicles. Car 1, Car 2, Ambulance 3, and Engine 1 responded to the scene. Shortly after arrival at the first crash, a second crash was reported on Route 44.
LAKEVILLE, MA
capecod.com

Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6

BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woodline. The crash happened westbound past Exit 72 (Willow Street) shortly after 1 PM Friday. A Yarmouth ambulance also responded to the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared.
YARMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man sent to the hospital after rollover crash on Route 24

A Fall River man was injured after a rollover crash on Route 24 Friday morning. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, MSP responded to Route 24 Northbound prior to Airport Road in Fall River just after 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival and after an investigation, Troopers discovered a...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

54-year-old Attleboro resident killed, five others injured, in Rehoboth crash

One person is dead, and five others injured, after a fatal crash in Rehoboth Monday afternoon. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Rehoboth Fire, Rehoboth Police, and Rehoboth Ambulance Committee responded to a serious accident on Park Street near Tremont. According to Deputy Chief Brian Ramos, a vehicle struck the rear of...
REHOBOTH, MA
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WRENTHAM, MA
WCVB

Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Girl, 16, suffers ‘serious head injury’ after being hit by car in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a girl was hit by a car early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Buttonwoods Avenue. Police said the girl, only identified as a 16-year-old, suffered a “serious head injury.” She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where she’s conscious and undergoing treatment.
WARWICK, RI
nbcboston.com

Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash

A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
STOUGHTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy